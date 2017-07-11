by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: India have withdrawn from the proposed men’s FIH Pro League which is slated to start in 2019.





India were one of the nine teams that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) had named last month for the inaugural league for both men and women. India had earlier also pulled out of the women’s league.



The others in the men’s league, which is staged on a home-and- away format over six months, are Argentina, Australia, Germany, Holland, Belgium, England, Pakistan and Britain.



With India out, Malaysia now have a chance to gain entry. Earlier, Malaysia had applied to join the league but was rejected by the FIH.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHF), however, have decided to take a wait-and-see approach before making any decision on their participation.



Said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (pic): “It’s premature for us to make any statement on the matter. We’ll look into the reasons why India pulled out.



“India must have very solid reasons. Hockey India president Dr Narinder Batra is also the FIH president. For them to withdraw, there must be some good reasons.



“If there is an offer for us to take part, we will make sure of what’s in store for us.



“The financial costs of playing in a six-month league is very high. A grant should be given to the teams, especially those from Asia.



“The FIH will soon be holding a meeting to explain the Pro League to all the teams. I hope we can send someone there to learn more about it and see whether it’s feasible for us to compete.”



The Star of Malaysia