by Karien Jonckheere







A mass of missed chances for the South African men’s team in their opening match of the Hockey World League saw them going down 2-0 against Ireland in Johannesburg on Sunday.





The Irish defence was superb throughout the match, meaning that despite numerous opportunities, the home side simply couldn’t get the ball in the goal.



Ireland scored when a defensive error from Rhett Halkett right in front of goal led to an easy opportunity for Matthew Nelson to slot one in for the visitors with just under six minutes to go in the first quarter.



There was more pressure from the Irish at the start of the second quarter. A great save from SA keeper Rassie Pieterse, who got out quickly to close the angle, prevented another goal for Ireland.



The home side looked far more aggressive towards the end of the half though, and when Nqobile Ntuli was brought down in the circle by Ireland’s Stuart Loughrey, the South Africans were awarded their first penalty corner of the match.



Austin Smith’s shot was saved by Ireland keeper David Harte, who was in on the action a few times more in the dying minutes of the half, as the South Africans earned two more penalty corners. They just couldn’t convert these and, with the amount of pressure they had built, they would have felt hard-done-by to reach the halftime break still one goal down.



South Africa managed to maintain that pressure at the start of the third quarter. A goalmouth scramble ended with the Irish keeper sitting on the ball and preventing the goal.



There were two more penalty corners for SA towards the end of the third quarter but they just couldn’t beat the impressive Irish defence.



At the start of the final quarter Ireland were awarded a penalty corner and they made no mistake in finding the back of the net to double their lead, thanks to a strike from Shane O’Donoghue.



Ireland were straight back on the attack after scoring and Pieterse showed his experience in preventing another goal. He was back in business shortly after – keeping out another penalty corner.



With just under six minutes to go, Ireland earned yet another penalty corner but the resulting shot was deflected wide by Austin Smith.



“Our strikers created a number of penalty corners, which I was a bit disappointed with missing considering that in Austin (smith) and in Matt (Guise-Brown) we have two really world class drag flickers,” said SA coach Fabian Gregory after the match. “But I must give the Irish credit. I thought their first wave ran a really tight line. Their defence was outstanding.



“We forced their keeper, who I consider to be one of the best keepers in the world, to make a heck of a lot of saves and we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.



“I thought we had a good period of possession. Unfortunately we didn’t score from that so we have to look at what we’re doing when we’re in possession so that we can score goals.”



Meanwhile, in other men’s matches played on Sunday, New Zealand and France played to a 3-3 draw. Japan took a 1-0 lead over Spain thanks to a first-half goal off a penalty corner from Shota Yamada. But the Spanish came back in the second half, with goals from Josep Romeu and Alvaro Iglesias, to win the match 2-1.



And in the third match of the day, Olympic silver medallists Belgium annihilated Egypt 10-0.



While international hockey action continues at the Wits Astro tomorrow, the South African men’s next match is against world No 3 Germany at 6pm on Thursday. The SA women will be in action against Argentina on Wednesday, 12 July at 6pm, with all games being shown live on SuperSport.



Supersport