Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

11-07-2017 12:00
GER - EGY
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS - FRA
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL - JPN
11-07-2017 18:00
BEL - IRL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

09-07-2017 18:00
RSA 0 : 3 IRL
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL 10 : 0 EGY
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP 2 : 1 JPN
09-07-2017 12:00
NZL 3 : 3 FRA

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ESP 1 1 3
2 NZL 1 0 1
3 FRA 1 0 1
4 AUS 0 0 0
5 JPN 1 -1 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 1 10 3
2 IRL 1 3 3
3 GER 0 0 0
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 1 -10 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) - CHI (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) - IRL (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) - POL (W)
10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

08-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 0 : 0 IND (W)
08-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)
08-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 POL (W)
08-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) 1 : 1 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 1 1 3
2 JPN (W) 1 0 1
3 IRL (W) 1 0 1
4 ENG (W) 0 0 0
5 POL (W) 1 -1 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 1 1 3
2 IND (W) 1 0 1
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 ARG (W) 0 0 0
5 CHI (W) 1 -1 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Green Machine Open World League With 2-0 Victory

Published on Monday, 10 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
View Comments



The Green Machine got their World League campaign off to a winning start against hosts South Africa in front of packed crowd in Johannesburg.



Ireland played a patient game in the opening exchanges as they were controlled in their build up and content to wait for the gaps to appear in the South African defence. The Green Machine were somewhat gifted their opening goal in the 10th minute when a mistrap from Rhett Halkett saw the ball fall to Matthew Nelson who thumped it goalward. Ireland were relentless in punishing any error by South Africa and Neal Glassey nearly made it 2-0 as he found himself bearing down on goal but Rassie Pieterse did well to smother the shot. The hosts grew into the game towards the end of the half and Ignatius Malgraff used his pace to create some chances, but 3 PC’s went amiss before the half time whistle sounded.

South Africa seemed to grow in confidence from their increase in circle penetrations and drew some good saves from David Harte, with John Jackson showing all his experience to clear up any trouble. Penalty corner 4 and 5 came and went for the hosts, and while their chances kept coming they simply weren’t accurate enough in the circle. Shane O’Donoghue’s drag flick goal in the 47th minute appeared to completely take the wind from South Africa’s sails and any further real chances were few and far between. The statistics paint the fixture as inseparably close with South Africa holding 51% of possession and only 2 less circle entries than the Green Machine, but the men in green proved clinical in front of goal and that was enough to seal their opening victory.

The Green Machine are next in action on Tuesday (July 11th) against Belgium at 5pm (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.

Ireland women’s hockey team continue their World League campaign tomorrow (1pm Irish time) against Germany, shown live on BT Sport.

Ireland 2 (Nelson, O’Donoghue)
South Africa 0

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell (Captain), C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, J McKee, P Gleghorne, S Loughrey

Subs: J Carr, M Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, C Harte, J Duncan, S Cole

South Africa: J Robinson, A Smith, T Drummond (Captain), J Hykes, O Mvimbi, M Guise-Brown, T Halkett, D Cassiem, J Eustice, T Pieterse, I Malgraff

Subs: R Rosenberg, D Sibbald, R Julius, T Kok, D Bell, N Ntuli, R Curtis

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.