Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

11-07-2017 12:00
GER - EGY
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS - FRA
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL - JPN
11-07-2017 18:00
BEL - IRL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

09-07-2017 18:00
RSA 0 : 3 IRL
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL 10 : 0 EGY
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP 2 : 1 JPN
09-07-2017 12:00
NZL 3 : 3 FRA

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ESP 1 1 3
2 NZL 1 0 1
3 FRA 1 0 1
4 AUS 0 0 0
5 JPN 1 -1 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 1 10 3
2 IRL 1 3 3
3 GER 0 0 0
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 1 -10 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) - CHI (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) - IRL (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) - POL (W)
10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

08-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 0 : 0 IND (W)
08-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)
08-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 POL (W)
08-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) 1 : 1 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 1 1 3
2 JPN (W) 1 0 1
3 IRL (W) 1 0 1
4 ENG (W) 0 0 0
5 POL (W) 1 -1 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 1 1 3
2 IND (W) 1 0 1
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 ARG (W) 0 0 0
5 CHI (W) 1 -1 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Ireland keeps winning with victory over SA

Published on Monday, 10 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

The South African national men’s team lost its first match of the FIH Hockey World League Semi-Finals on Sunday evening when Ireland beat the host 2-0.



Ireland has lost only one match in 2017 thus far and even though it was a close game all around, the visitors looked very sharp and in control most of the time.

The halftime score was 1-0 to Ireland after a goal by Matthew Nelson in the ninth minute. South Africa ended the second chukka with a flurry of opportunities. In the minutes leading up to halftime the home team got three penalty corners and came very close to scoring, but the Irish goalkeeper David Harte showed why he is known as one of the best keepers in the world.

Shane O’Donoghue scored the second goal for Ireland from a penalty corner. This was probably the big difference on the day: Ireland scored a goal from its three corners, while the South Africans could not convert any of their five penalty corners.

Captain Tim Drummond afterwards said that the team will keep on working to improve all aspects of the game. “It was a tough day, but we did create chances and we can take positives from the match. We pride ourselves on our penalty corners, we do have a really strong battery and we will work on it as always. Our defence is also crucial. It is important to build confidence and keep on improving.”

Drummond added: “We would like to thank the fans for coming out. It really does make a difference and we hope to see them again.”

South Africa conceded some 50 turnovers and Ireland 45. Circle penetrations were also very similar with 25 to 27. South Africa had 51% of the possession.

Ireland, coached by former South Africa national player and last year’s FIH coach of the year Craig Fulton, is ninth on the world rankings and South Africa 15th.

South Africa’s next match is on Thursday against Germany at 18:00. The men are in the same group as Ireland, Germany, Egypt and Belgium.

Saturday the South African women’s team drew 0-0 with India. South Africa is in the same group as Argentina, USA, India and Chile. The SA women’s next game is on Wednesday against Argentina at 18:00.

All matches in the Hockey World League Semi-Final are played at the Wits Hockey Astro in Johannesburg. Twenty of the world’s best men and women’s national teams will take part in these Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers from 8 - 23 July.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/HWL

All matches are broadcasted live on SuperSport.

Be sure to follow the teams on Twitter at @SA_Hockey_Men and @sawomenshockey

SA Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.