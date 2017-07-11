Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)
Can't watch live HWL broadcast at work?
Is work getting in the way of your enjoying live broadcasts of the HWL Semi-finals in Johannesburg? Fieldhockey.com are offering live commentary on every game on the Twitter handle @HWLJoburg so at least you can keep up with the action and the scores from the tournament.
Looking forward to your company.