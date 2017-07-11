Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

11-07-2017 12:00
GER - EGY
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS - FRA
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL - JPN
11-07-2017 18:00
BEL - IRL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

09-07-2017 18:00
RSA 0 : 3 IRL
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL 10 : 0 EGY
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP 2 : 1 JPN
09-07-2017 12:00
NZL 3 : 3 FRA

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ESP 1 1 3
2 NZL 1 0 1
3 FRA 1 0 1
4 AUS 0 0 0
5 JPN 1 -1 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 1 10 3
2 IRL 1 3 3
3 GER 0 0 0
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 1 -10 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) - CHI (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) - IRL (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) - POL (W)
10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

08-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 0 : 0 IND (W)
08-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)
08-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 POL (W)
08-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) 1 : 1 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 1 1 3
2 JPN (W) 1 0 1
3 IRL (W) 1 0 1
4 ENG (W) 0 0 0
5 POL (W) 1 -1 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 1 1 3
2 IND (W) 1 0 1
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 ARG (W) 0 0 0
5 CHI (W) 1 -1 0
Can't watch live HWL broadcast at work?

Published on Monday, 10 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
Is work getting in the way of your enjoying live broadcasts of the HWL Semi-finals in Johannesburg? Fieldhockey.com are offering live commentary on every game on the Twitter handle @HWLJoburg so at least you can keep up with the action and the scores from the tournament.

Looking forward to your company.

