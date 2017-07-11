Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

11-07-2017 12:00
GER - EGY
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS - FRA
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL - JPN
11-07-2017 18:00
BEL - IRL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

09-07-2017 18:00
RSA 0 : 3 IRL
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL 10 : 0 EGY
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP 2 : 1 JPN
09-07-2017 12:00
NZL 3 : 3 FRA

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ESP 1 1 3
2 NZL 1 0 1
3 FRA 1 0 1
4 AUS 0 0 0
5 JPN 1 -1 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 1 10 3
2 IRL 1 3 3
3 GER 0 0 0
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 1 -10 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
Scotland U21 Women’s squad for Junior European Championship II

Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments


Laura Swanson Scotland U21

The squad for Scotland U21 Women’s European Championship II campaign has been announced.



Scotland will travel to Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, to compete at EuroHockey Junior Championship II on 16-22 July against Turkey, Russia and Czech Republic in Pool A of the tournament. Pool B has Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Austria.

The Scots first take to the pitch on Sunday 16 July 2017 at14:45 when they face Russia, before playing hosts Czech Republic on 18 July 2017 at 17:00. Their final group match will be on 19 July 2017 at 14:45 against Turkey.

The Scots go into the tournament on the back of a three-match test series against Wales U23 Development, where they scored eight goals and won the series 2-1.

Scotland U21 Women’s squad:

Mairi Fletcheri, Clydesdale Western
Megan Inchi, Holy Cross College
Kerry-Anne Hastingsi, Northumbria
Emily Newlandsi, Watsonians
Frances Lonergani, Clydesdale Western
Shona McNabi, Oxford University
Morven Cawthorni, CALA Edinburgh
Katie Stotti, Grove Menzieshill
Laura Swansoni, Edinburgh University
Emma McDiarmidi, Western Wildcats
Rachel Baini, Kelburne
Zoe Sinclairi, Western Wildcats
McKenzie Belli, Western Wildcats
Emily Darki, Dundee Wanderers
Ellie Hutchesoni, Edinburgh University
Lorna Cruickshanki, Durham University
Millie Steigeri, Clydesdale Western
Lexi Sabatelli, Clydesdale Western

Scotland U21 Women’s fixtures at EuroHockey Junior Championship II, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic:

16 July 2017 – 14:45 – Scotland v Russia
18 July 2017 – 17:00 – Czech Republic v Scotland
19 July 2017 – 14:45 - Scotland v Turkey
21 July 2017 – TBC – TBC
22 July 2017 – TBC - TBC

Scottish Hockey Union media release

