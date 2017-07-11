

Laura Swanson Scotland U21



The squad for Scotland U21 Women’s European Championship II campaign has been announced.





Scotland will travel to Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, to compete at EuroHockey Junior Championship II on 16-22 July against Turkey, Russia and Czech Republic in Pool A of the tournament. Pool B has Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Austria.



The Scots first take to the pitch on Sunday 16 July 2017 at14:45 when they face Russia, before playing hosts Czech Republic on 18 July 2017 at 17:00. Their final group match will be on 19 July 2017 at 14:45 against Turkey.



The Scots go into the tournament on the back of a three-match test series against Wales U23 Development, where they scored eight goals and won the series 2-1.



Scotland U21 Women’s squad:



Mairi Fletcheri, Clydesdale Western

Megan Inchi, Holy Cross College

Kerry-Anne Hastingsi, Northumbria

Emily Newlandsi, Watsonians

Frances Lonergani, Clydesdale Western

Shona McNabi, Oxford University

Morven Cawthorni, CALA Edinburgh

Katie Stotti, Grove Menzieshill

Laura Swansoni, Edinburgh University

Emma McDiarmidi, Western Wildcats

Rachel Baini, Kelburne

Zoe Sinclairi, Western Wildcats

McKenzie Belli, Western Wildcats

Emily Darki, Dundee Wanderers

Ellie Hutchesoni, Edinburgh University

Lorna Cruickshanki, Durham University

Millie Steigeri, Clydesdale Western

Lexi Sabatelli, Clydesdale Western



Scotland U21 Women’s fixtures at EuroHockey Junior Championship II, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic:



16 July 2017 – 14:45 – Scotland v Russia

18 July 2017 – 17:00 – Czech Republic v Scotland

19 July 2017 – 14:45 - Scotland v Turkey

21 July 2017 – TBC – TBC

22 July 2017 – TBC - TBC



