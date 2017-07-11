by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey team regrouped for centralised training yesterday, shifting their focus to next month’s Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.





As Malaysia should retain the gold, the team’s training programme will be tailored towards next year’s Indonesian Asian Games from Aug 18-Sept 2.



The Malaysian Hockey Con-federation’s (MHC) team management committee will meet today to discuss the new programme.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said there “is a need to review the training programme following Malaysia’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup in India”.



Malaysia defied the odds to finish fourth in the World Hockey League Semi-Final in London recently to qualify for the World Cup.



“Since the World Cup is in December next year there is time for the team to get ready.



“So, we need to refocus our attention and the next step is to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“Our target is to win the gold in the Asiad as the winners will automatically qualify for the 2020 Olympics,” said Subahan.



After the SEA Games, the squad’s next assignment is the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in October.



“The Asia Cup is an important tournament for us. We will try and win it to keep our ranking high and also expose our players to top level matches,” said Subahan.



Malaysia are now ranked world No. 14.



On the Aug 19-30 SEA Games, Subahan is confident of Malaysia winning all the four golds at stake.



“Our men and women’s field hockey teams are ranked No. 1 in South-East Asia, so we should be able to win both golds. It’s the indoor hockey that we are concerned about. It’s new for us. But both our men and women’s teams are preparing well and we feel that they are up to the task,” said Subahan.



