German coach Stefan Kermas will see his Honamas side look to get off to a winning start at the Hockey World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg against Egypt on Tuesday morning.





He saw the Egyptians fall 10-0 to Belgium on the opening day – with two goals each from Tom Boon and Thomas Briels – while Ireland accounted for South Africa 2-0.



"For me, there were no surprises in the tournament," says Kermas of the games so far. "Ireland won very factually and controlledly against South Africa but the hosts played at their level and did not exploit their chances. The 10-0 of the Belgians against Egypt was highly deserved.



“For us, however, this does not mean that tomorrow we will have to score even more. Egypt will certainly not show as little as in the first game. But we want to look exclusively at ourselves, to implement the plans we have set ourselves. In this format, it is impossible to control who is in the quarter-finals anyway.



"Naturally, a big score would be good for the mood and self-confidence," adds Kermas, "but that is not the primary goal."



The coach also confirmed Tobias Walter and Mark Appel will alternate in goal at the start of the tournament while Moritz Trompertz, Mats Grambusch and Jan-Philipp Rabente are all back and available after fevers.



