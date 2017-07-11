Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

11-07-2017 12:00
GER - EGY
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS - FRA
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL - JPN
11-07-2017 18:00
BEL - IRL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

09-07-2017 18:00
RSA 0 : 3 IRL
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL 10 : 0 EGY
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP 2 : 1 JPN
09-07-2017 12:00
NZL 3 : 3 FRA

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ESP 1 1 3
2 NZL 1 0 1
3 FRA 1 0 1
4 AUS 0 0 0
5 JPN 1 -1 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 1 10 3
2 IRL 1 3 3
3 GER 0 0 0
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 1 -10 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
Kermas has full strength German squad for Egypt tie

Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek

German coach Stefan Kermas will see his Honamas side look to get off to a winning start at the Hockey World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg against Egypt on Tuesday morning.



He saw the Egyptians fall 10-0 to Belgium on the opening day – with two goals each from Tom Boon and Thomas Briels – while Ireland accounted for South Africa 2-0.

"For me, there were no surprises in the tournament," says Kermas of the games so far. "Ireland won very factually and controlledly against South Africa but the hosts played at their level and did not exploit their chances. The 10-0 of the Belgians against Egypt was highly deserved.

“For us, however, this does not mean that tomorrow we will have to score even more. Egypt will certainly not show as little as in the first game. But we want to look exclusively at ourselves, to implement the plans we have set ourselves. In this format, it is impossible to control who is in the quarter-finals anyway.

"Naturally, a big score would be good for the mood and self-confidence," adds Kermas, "but that is not the primary goal."

The coach also confirmed Tobias Walter and Mark Appel will alternate in goal at the start of the tournament while Moritz Trompertz, Mats Grambusch and Jan-Philipp Rabente are all back and available after fevers.

Euro Hockey League media release

