A brace from Sophie Bray guided England to victory over Poland in their opening Hockey World League Semi-Final clash in Johannesburg.





Bray’s double and a second half strike from Alex Danson saw England notch up a comfortable victory and get their campaign in South Africa off to the perfect start.



England’s dominant performance will give them confidence ahead of their upcoming pool A fixtures with Japan, Ireland and Germany as they battle to progress to the World League Finals.



Reflecting on the match head coach Danny Kerry said: "It was an awkward first game which we won comfortably against a side that looked to sit deep and defend. The girls took control of game early and worked tactics well and perhaps we should have won by more but we are up and running."



It didn’t take long for England to make their mark on the match when Sophie Bray struck after just three minutes. After stealing the ball from a polish defender inside the opposition area and darting past another, with only the keeper to beat the forward kept her composure and fired between the goalkeeper’s legs.



England continued to dominate and went close through Giselle Ansley’s drag flick and Lily Owsley’s strike before Bray found the net once again. Alex Danson found space at the top of the circle launching a strike at goal and Bray was on hand to get a clever touch in front of the goalkeeper to double the lead before the first break.



The second quarter saw England in total control of proceedings, owning the ball and playing with a lot of confidence causing Poland countless problems while remaining solid in defence and were unfortunate not to lead by more at half-time.



Poland responded in the third quarter calling Maddie Hinch into action and she was equal to the task to keep England’s two goal lead intact. Shortly into the final quarter England put further distance between themselves and Poland, a fine team move released Danson in the circle and she lifted her effort over the goalkeeper on the reverse.



A mazy run from Danson saw her beat three players but she was then bundled to the ground and awarded a penalty stroke. However Ansley pushed her effort wide of the right post but this was to be the only blip of the game for England as they kept up their intensity to the end and secured victory.



Next up for England are Japan on Wednesday starting at 3pm UK time. You can see every game from the Women’s World Hockey League Semi-Finals live on BT Sport.



England 3 (2)

Sophie Bray 3 (FG) 14 (FG)

Alex Danson 45 (FG)



Poland: 0 (0)



England XI: Maddie Hinch (GK), Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Webb, Susannah Townsend, Anna Toman, Sarah Haycroft, Emily Defroand, Sophie Bray, Nicola White, Alex Danson (C)



Subs: Amy Tennant (GK), Hannah Martin, Grace Balsdon, Lily Owsley, Shona McCallin, Jo Hunter



