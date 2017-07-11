JOHANNESBURG: Ireland coach Graham Shaw slammed the umpires after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Germany Monday on matchday 2 of the Women's Hockey World League Semi-Finals tournament in Johannesburg.





His fury with the Russian and South Korean officials stemmed from Germany equalising off a last-gasp penalty corner that he said was taken too quickly.



"We were entitled to 12 seconds to get set for the corner and build concentration, but that precious time was denied and I do not know why," he told reporters.



"The girls were caught off guard and Germany equalised. It is very frustrating after coming so close to winning.



"I am very emotional so I do not want to say too much about a decision that I consider was wrong. The goal should not have been allowed."



Angry Irish players surrounded the umpires after Nike Lorenz levelled, but were waved away after a fiery Pool A clash at the University of the Witwatersrand hockey stadium.



When the goal was referred to the television match official, she backed the decision to award it.



Shaw said he was immensely proud of his team, who are ranked seven places below Germany in the world.



"The girls were brilliant. They worked so hard throughout the match and made life very difficult for Germany," he said.



Zoe Wilson gave the Irish an early lead they defended until four minutes from time when Amelie Wortmann levelled off a penalty corner.



Ireland believed they had snatched maximum points when Deirdre Duke put her team ahead again with 44 seconds left only for Lorenz to equalise controversially.



World number two team England had a comfortable 3-0 victory over Poland in the same pool with Sophie Bray scoring twice and Alex Danson once.



Poland chose Amelia Katerla as goalkeeper instead of Marta Kucharksa, whose brilliance restricted Germany to a solitary-goal victory in the opening round.



Germany top the table with four points, England have three, Ireland two, Japan one and Poland are pointless.



Argentina and the United States, ranked third and sixth in the world respectively, had comfortable Pool B victories to occupy the top two places.



Lucina von der Heyse starred as a ball carrier for the Argentines, whose goals came from Noel Barrionuevo and Agustina Habif during the first half.



A brace from Jill Witmer took her tournament tally to three as the United States moved up a gear after India equalised to triumph 4-1 in the final match of the day.



The Americans have six points in first place, Argentina three, South Africa and India one and Chile none.



South Africa and Japan had byes and return to action Wednesday.



