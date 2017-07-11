by Karien Jonckheere





Viktoria Huse and Shirley McCay © Backpagepix



There was much confusion and controversy on the third day of the Hockey World League Semifinals at the Wits Astro in Johannesburg on Monday.





Ireland and Germany’s women’s teams played to a 2-2 draw. But while the Germans were celebrating, the Irish were far from happy with the result.



Germany had enjoyed most of the possession and if the statistics were to be believed, were dominating the game, but Ireland had a 1-0 lead from the 14th minute.



That’s thanks to a goal from Zoe Wilson off a penalty corner.



Desperate for a goal as the clock wound down, the Olympic bronze medallists brought on a kicking back instead of a keeper to supplement their attack.



With just four and a half minutes left, Germany earned their seventh penalty corner of the match and finally managed to convert it to level the scores.



The shot was taken by the kicking back with the deflection from Amelie Wortmann finding the back of the net.



But with 43 seconds left to play, the determined Irish showed they weren’t happy with a draw as they went on the attack. The ball rebounded off the German keeper’s pads and straight to Deidre Duke who could slot it in for a 2-1 lead.



Germany were not done yet though and with just 11 seconds left earned yet another penalty corner. What happened next will be debated for many an hour.



Germany scored and while the Irish coach complained that the Germans had not waited the stipulated time to take the corner, the players on the field were trying to appeal that the Germans had broken their line early. That was not the case and the goal stood.



Germany captain Janne Muller-Wieland admitted afterwards: “We were really lucky in the end that we got to take one point. But we also have ourselves to blame that we were in this situation as we could have probably won it. In the end one point is one point so we’re fine with that.”



Irish coach Graham Shaw said afterwards: “To be honest, I was looking at the big screen and the short corner clock was still counting down and there were 12 seconds to go. They are supposed to wait to zero to take the corner but they took it and they scored.



“The goal should not be given. If anything it should be a retake…. It’s just not right. It’s a simple error and it should have been corrected so that’s the frustration. But I don’t want to take away from my girls’ brilliant effort. They worked incredibly hard, put in a great effort and we’re very frustrated not to come away with a win.”



In other matches played on Monday, two first-half goals from Argentina (one from a stroke and the other a penalty corner) saw them overcoming Chile 2-0.



A brace from Sophie Bray and another goal from Alex Danson helped England to a 3-0 victory over Poland.



In the final match of the day, the United States scored an easy 4-1 win over India.



Hockey action continues at the Wits Astro on Tuesday with four international men’s matches taking place. All matches are being shown live on SuperSport.



Supersport