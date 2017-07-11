Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

11-07-2017 12:00
GER - EGY
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS - FRA
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL - JPN
11-07-2017 18:00
BEL - IRL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

09-07-2017 18:00
RSA 0 : 3 IRL
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL 10 : 0 EGY
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP 2 : 1 JPN
09-07-2017 12:00
NZL 3 : 3 FRA

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ESP 1 1 3
2 NZL 1 0 1
3 FRA 1 0 1
4 AUS 0 0 0
5 JPN 1 -1 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 1 10 3
2 IRL 1 3 3
3 GER 0 0 0
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 1 -10 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
Green Army Hold Olympic Bronze Medallists To 2-2 Draw

Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments



A dramatic finish and a goal in the final second of the game saw the Green Army denied another famous victory over the Olympic bronze medallists.



It was Ireland who started the brighter of the sides with an early chance just escaping the outstretched reach of a diving Deirdre Duke following pin-point passing between Roisin Upton and Gillian Pinder. Moments later Hannah Matthews sent another pass through the German midfield to find Emily Beatty free at the top of the circle but her shot fizzed wide. Lisa Altenburg began to make her presence felt and spun around her marker only to send her strike past the post. Germany didn’t take long to grow into the game as the second quarter began and racked up 4 penalty corners but Ayeisha McFerran kept her goal intact expertly.

The sides exchanged yellow cards early in the second half, a feisty encounter with 5 yellows being dished out in total, and Germany added 2 more PC’s to their tally. McFerran was in inspired form and despite the Irish defence being under somewhat constant pressure their structures looked organised and were frustrating the German forward line. The Olympic bronze medallists elected to remove their GK and enlist a kicking back as Upton received a yellow card. The player advantage worked as Wortmann levelled the game with a tap in from a PC routine in the 56th minute. The monumental defensive effort continued for the Green Army but in the 60th minute it looked like they had snatched a famous victory. Nicci Daly darted off on a signature run, drawing defenders as she went, before firing a pass into the circle where Anna O’Flanagan calmly tipped the ball into the path of Duke who fired goalward. But the German’s won their 10th PC in the final second of the game and Nike Lorenz sent her drag just out of reach of McFerran, a somewhat controversial goal perhaps as it appeared the PC clock hadn’t reached zero and the Irish were still setting themselves.

However, a draw against the Olympic bronze medallists leaves the Irish with plenty of positives in their second game of World League. Head Coach Graham Shaw said “I thought the girls executed the game plan brilliantly and worked incredibly hard. They put a monumental effort in and made it very difficult for the Germans”.

The Green Army are next in action on Wednesday (July 12th) against Poland at 1pm (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.

Ireland men’s hockey team continue their World League campaign tomorrow (5pm Irish time) against Belgium, shown live on BT Sport.

Ireland 2(Wilson, Duke)
Germany 2 (Wortmann, Lorenz)

Ireland: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Tice, G Pinder, R Upton, N Daly, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson

Subs: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, E Beatty, S Loughran, C Watkins, L Colvin, D Duke

Germany: N Lorenz, C Stapenhorst, J Muller-Wieland (Captain), N Heyn, J Teschke, L Altenburg, J Ciupka, F Hauke, C Pieper, M Mavers, H Granitzki

Subs: L Schneider, E Grave, T Martin Pelegrina, C Nobis, N Notman, A Wortmann, V Huse

Irish Hockey Association media release

