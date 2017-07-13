England under 16 girls warmed up for their 6 Nations campaign in Barcelona with a drawn series against Belgium.



The opening game of the series saw England run out 1-0 winners in very high temperatures as both sides battled against each other and the heat.



In the second game of the series England conceded within the first minute and lacked the intensity that they had displayed the day before. The match finished 0-4 and the feeling of frustration that the squad hadn't stepped up and moved on from the previous day.



However in the final game of the series the young England team played with a high intensity however fell behind to Belgium who scored in open play in the 13th minute. A Belgian player broke free and scored a goal high into the net.



England continued to put pressure on the Belgian defence and were rewarded for their effort with a goal scored by Lorna Mckenzie. England continued to apply the pressure and were unlucky not to score at an overtime penalty corner.



Head coach John Bell was pleased with the final match and is looking for the squad to take what they have learnt forward to the 6 Nations next week.



England Hockey Board Media release