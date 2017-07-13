Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

13-07-2017 12:00
IRL - EGY
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN - FRA
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP - AUS
13-07-2017 18:00
RSA - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

11-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 2 IRL
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL 3 : 1 JPN
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS 3 : 2 FRA
11-07-2017 12:00
GER 5 : 0 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL 2 2 4
2 AUS 1 1 3
3 ESP 1 1 3
4 FRA 2 -1 1
5 JPN 2 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 1 5 3
3 IRL 2 -1 3
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 2 -15 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

England under 16 girls draw with Belgium

Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

England under 16 girls warmed up for their 6 Nations campaign in Barcelona with a drawn series against Belgium.

The opening game of the series saw England run out 1-0 winners in very high temperatures as both sides battled against each other and the heat.

In the second game of the series England conceded within the first minute and lacked the intensity that they had displayed the day before. The match finished 0-4 and the feeling of frustration that the squad hadn't stepped up and moved on from the previous day.

However in the final game of the series the young England team played with a high intensity however fell behind to Belgium who scored in open play in the 13th minute. A Belgian player broke free and scored a goal high into the net.

England continued to put pressure on the Belgian defence and were rewarded for their effort with a goal scored by Lorna Mckenzie. England continued to apply the pressure and were unlucky not to score at an overtime penalty corner.

Head coach John Bell was pleased with the final match and is looking for the squad to take what they have learnt forward to the 6 Nations next week.

England Hockey Board Media release

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.