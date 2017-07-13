Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

13-07-2017 12:00
IRL - EGY
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN - FRA
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP - AUS
13-07-2017 18:00
RSA - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

11-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 2 IRL
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL 3 : 1 JPN
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS 3 : 2 FRA
11-07-2017 12:00
GER 5 : 0 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL 2 2 4
2 AUS 1 1 3
3 ESP 1 1 3
4 FRA 2 -1 1
5 JPN 2 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 1 5 3
3 IRL 2 -1 3
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 2 -15 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

England U16 boys suffer series defeat to Belgium

Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

England U16 boys suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Belgium but showed lots of promise during the two games.



The opening game of the series saw England defeated 5-3 following a flurry of goals in the first half. Belgium ran into a two-goal lead before Alex Pendle pulled one back from a penalty corner.

However, Belgium quickly restored their two-goal cushion and quickly added another in the second quarter. England responded well with Pendle adding his second and Ellis Robson adding the finishing touch to an expert attacking move.

However, England could not carry on their comeback following the half time break with Belgium adding one more second half goal and the final score reading 5-3.

The second game seemed much more promising with England leading at both half time and after the third quarter. Following a controversial opening goal from Belgium, England rallied in the second quarter and scored two well worked goals to go into the break with a 2-1 lead. The lead remained intact for the entirety of the third quarter but the prospect of levelling the series was wiped away in the final quarter with Belgium getting five field goals to win both the game and the series.

Looking back on the final games before the 6 Nations event in Nottingham, and ahead to the event itself, the England U16’s head coach said: “The weekend provided a number of encouraging moments and examples of where we can still improve as a team and individuals.

"The opportunity to play such an event at a home venue is an exciting and motivation factor for the week ahead.”

Match 1 - England  3 (3) - 5 (4) Belgium

Pendle 2, Robson

Match 2 - England 2 (2) - 6 (1) Belgium

Gravestock, White

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.