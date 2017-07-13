England U16 boys suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Belgium but showed lots of promise during the two games.





The opening game of the series saw England defeated 5-3 following a flurry of goals in the first half. Belgium ran into a two-goal lead before Alex Pendle pulled one back from a penalty corner.



However, Belgium quickly restored their two-goal cushion and quickly added another in the second quarter. England responded well with Pendle adding his second and Ellis Robson adding the finishing touch to an expert attacking move.



However, England could not carry on their comeback following the half time break with Belgium adding one more second half goal and the final score reading 5-3.



The second game seemed much more promising with England leading at both half time and after the third quarter. Following a controversial opening goal from Belgium, England rallied in the second quarter and scored two well worked goals to go into the break with a 2-1 lead. The lead remained intact for the entirety of the third quarter but the prospect of levelling the series was wiped away in the final quarter with Belgium getting five field goals to win both the game and the series.



Looking back on the final games before the 6 Nations event in Nottingham, and ahead to the event itself, the England U16’s head coach said: “The weekend provided a number of encouraging moments and examples of where we can still improve as a team and individuals.



"The opportunity to play such an event at a home venue is an exciting and motivation factor for the week ahead.”



Match 1 - England 3 (3) - 5 (4) Belgium



Pendle 2, Robson



Match 2 - England 2 (2) - 6 (1) Belgium



Gravestock, White



England Hockey Board Media release