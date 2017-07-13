England under 18 girls were narrowly defeated in their two-match series with Belgium played at Canterbury.





In the opening game both sides battled hard in an even contest but neither side were able to get on the score sheet. The hockey was entertaining with plenty of chances created but both goalkeepers were equal to all that was thrown at them.



It was a similar story in the second contest with both teams again creating a number of chances but neither side were clinical enough in front of goal. However with just 7 minutes remaining it was the visitors who pulled ahead and converted a chance to take the lead, win the game and take the series 1-0.



Reflecting on the two games, head coach Christine Crosley said: “Belgium have provided us with two highly competitive games and we are pleased with our performance and the strides we are making as a team.



“The team is growing into itself making huge gains in terms of match play understanding with the players taking real ownership on and off the pitch to perform to their best. “



England Hockey Board Media release