Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

13-07-2017 12:00
IRL - EGY
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN - FRA
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP - AUS
13-07-2017 18:00
RSA - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

11-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 2 IRL
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL 3 : 1 JPN
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS 3 : 2 FRA
11-07-2017 12:00
GER 5 : 0 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL 2 2 4
2 AUS 1 1 3
3 ESP 1 1 3
4 FRA 2 -1 1
5 JPN 2 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 1 5 3
3 IRL 2 -1 3
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 2 -15 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
Narrow defeat for England under 18 girls

Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
England under 18 girls were narrowly defeated in their two-match series with Belgium played at Canterbury.



In the opening game both sides battled hard in an even contest but neither side were able to get on the score sheet. The hockey was entertaining with plenty of chances created but both goalkeepers were equal to all that was thrown at them.

It was a similar story in the second contest with both teams again creating a number of chances but neither side were clinical enough in front of goal. However with just 7 minutes remaining it was the visitors who pulled ahead and converted a chance to take the lead, win the game and take the series 1-0.

Reflecting on the two games, head coach Christine Crosley said: “Belgium have provided us with two highly competitive games and we are pleased with our performance and the strides we are making as a team.

“The team is growing into itself making huge gains in terms of match play understanding with the players taking real ownership on and off the pitch to perform to their best. “

England Hockey Board Media release

