Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

13-07-2017 12:00
IRL - EGY
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN - FRA
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP - AUS
13-07-2017 18:00
RSA - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

11-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 2 IRL
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL 3 : 1 JPN
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS 3 : 2 FRA
11-07-2017 12:00
GER 5 : 0 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL 2 2 4
2 AUS 1 1 3
3 ESP 1 1 3
4 FRA 2 -1 1
5 JPN 2 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 1 5 3
3 IRL 2 -1 3
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 2 -15 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
England U18 boys draw series against Belgium

Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments

England drew their two-match test series away to Belgium showing signs of improvement from their previous games against Germany.



England did what they couldn’t do in the series against Germany and got a win on the board in the opening game. A more physical approach from the England team put the Belgians under constant pressure and a hard first half finished with the scores level at 1-1, following a goal from Matt Ramshaw.

Many different approaches were taken by England in the second half in order to try and carve out some good chances and the willingness to keep trying led to some good opportunities. They eventually won a penalty stroke which was dispatched by Morgan Males and the victory was rounded off by Ramshaw who added his second of the game to leave the final score at 3-1.

Following defeat in the first match, Belgium were determined to level the series. They came out playing a flowing style of hockey which saw them into a 2-0 lead at halftime.

A combination of tiredness, small errors and poor finishing saw Belgium increase their lead after the break and two England attacks led to Belgium regaining possession and swiftly counter-attacking leading to two more goals. A further two strikes saw Belgium run out 6-0 winners to level the series.

Overall, this was a valuable experience for the U18’s in the lead up to the 6 Nations tournament in Nottingham with many positives gained but many lessons also learnt that can be taken into the tournament.

Match 1 -

England 3 (1) - (1) 1 Belgium

Matt Ramshaw 2, Morgan Males

Match 2 -

England 0 (0) - 6 (2) Belgium 

England Hockey Board Media release

