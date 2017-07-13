Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

13-07-2017 12:00
IRL - EGY
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN - FRA
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP - AUS
13-07-2017 18:00
RSA - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

11-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 2 IRL
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL 3 : 1 JPN
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS 3 : 2 FRA
11-07-2017 12:00
GER 5 : 0 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL 2 2 4
2 AUS 1 1 3
3 ESP 1 1 3
4 FRA 2 -1 1
5 JPN 2 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 1 5 3
3 IRL 2 -1 3
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 2 -15 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
UHC prepare ground for return to top Euro table

Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 10:00
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

UHC Hamburg have made some strong additions to their line-up as they bid to make a return to the top table of European hockey in the coming seasons.



On the pitch, they have signed up South African international Lloyd Norris-Jones, bringing with him the experience of 141 international matches and 73 goals while he also won the Hockey India League with the Delhi Waveriders alongside Nico Jacobi.

Kais al Saadi said of the new arrival: "Lloyd is an internationally experienced, athletic and extremely strong player for our offensive area. He will not only enrich us in the league but we can also help in training sessions to raise our young team to the next level."

Off the field, the al Saadi will able to call on the expertise of Olympic, world and three-time EHL champion Carlos Nevado who takes on a management role with the team.

Horst Müller-Wieland, Chairman of UHC, likened the addition to that of Oliver Bierhoff with the German national football team.

Contrary to rumours, one of their most prized young players, Max Kapaun, will remain with UHC despite offers of a potential move to the Netherlands.

"We are ambitious training association," said Müller-Wieland. "At the same time, we are always trying to provide a good perspective for our own products as well. Max appreciates this and we are very happy about that."

Euro Hockey League media release

