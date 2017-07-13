Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

13-07-2017 12:00
IRL - EGY
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN - FRA
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP - AUS
13-07-2017 18:00
RSA - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

11-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 2 IRL
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL 3 : 1 JPN
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS 3 : 2 FRA
11-07-2017 12:00
GER 5 : 0 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL 2 2 4
2 AUS 1 1 3
3 ESP 1 1 3
4 FRA 2 -1 1
5 JPN 2 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 1 5 3
3 IRL 2 -1 3
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 2 -15 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) - CHI (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) - POL (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) - ENG (W)
12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - ARG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) 3 : 0 POL (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 2 : 2 IRL (W)
10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) 2 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 2 1 4
2 ENG (W) 1 3 3
3 IRL (W) 2 0 2
4 JPN (W) 1 0 1
5 POL (W) 2 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 2 4 6
2 ARG (W) 1 2 3
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 IND (W) 2 -3 1
5 CHI (W) 2 -3 0
Ireland suffer defeat at hands of Olymmpic Silver Medalists

Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

Stephen Findlater



Ireland came unstuck in their second men’s Hockey World League Semi-Final tie as they were beaten 6-2 by Olympic silver medalists Belgium in Johannesburg.



Craig Fulton’s side had begun the competition with an excellent 2-0 result against South Africa and were looking to build on that but came a cropper against one of the tournament’s fancied sides, inflicting just a second defeat in 18 games for Ireland in 2017.

The green machine started well, winning a corner in the third minute from which Shane O’Donoghue drew a good stop from Vincent Vanasch. Ireland went in front before the first quarter was out when Stu Loughrey burst down the right wing and fed Jeremy Duncan who beat a couple of players before laying off to the overlapping Loughrey.

His touch found Stephen Cole in mid-circle to sweep in his first Irish international goal in his 38th cap.

Belgium, though, were showing a verve and tenacity in their play and were forcing turnovers high up the pitch at key moments. They got level when a long overhead out of defence found Simon Gougnard at the top of the circle and he smashed in a top shot.

Two minutes later, another slick move was turned in by Cedric Charlier. Tom Boon scored the first of his hat trick of drag-flicks before half-time to make it 3-1.

David Harte had made some great saves in the opening period and produced his best with a brave block on Charlier, denying the chance with his face from close range. He also just about recovered to make a follow-up save but looked shaken for the experience.

A penalty stroke followed soon after from Loick Luypaert to make it 4-1 after John Jackson’s body blocked a shot on the line.

Boon then added another couple of drag-flicks either side of the third quarter break for 6-1.

Ireland kept fighting and Alan Sothern pulled a goal back with a beautiful upright reverse-stick shot from Matthew Nelson’s assist but Belgium were already well over the line.

“Belgium are a good team and have got a lot of power in a lot of areas,” Fulton conceded afterwards. “Their corners are a strength so when you give away soft ones, it does hurt you. We had a good few phases but couldn’t sustain it for longer periods.”

Despite the loss, Ireland are next in action against Egypt on Thursday where a win will assure Ireland of a place in the quarter-finals and a big step toward securing a 2018 World Cup ticket.

“It’s about the next game and there are some areas to improve on but I am really looking forward to the next phase,” Fulton added.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, the Irish women face Poland at 1pm (Irish time) with a win ensuring they advance to the quarter-finals after their pair of draws to date.

The game – along with every other Hockey World League Semi-Final tie – will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Hockey World League Semi-Final
Ireland 2 (S Cole, A Sothern)
Belgium 6 (T Boon 3, S Gougnard, C Charlier, L Luypaert)

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell, C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, C Harte, S Loughrey, S Cole

Subs: M Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, S Murray, P Gleghorne, J Duncan, J Carr

Belgium: V Vanasch, A van Doren, S Dockier, A Keusters, A Meurmans, E Stockbroekx, A Hendrickx, T Briels, F Denayer, S Gougnard, L Luypaert

Subs: C Charlier, G Boccard, N de Kerpel,A de Sloover, T Boon, A Gucasoff
Umpires: G Hundley (USA), R Prasad (IND)

Irish Hockey Association media release

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

