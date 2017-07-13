

Black Sticks goalscorer Stephen Jenness sprints past Japan's Takashi Yoshikawa during New Zealand's 3-1 win in Johannesburg. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks men have scored a convincing 3-1 win over Japan at the Hockey World League semifinal in South Africa.





Wednesday's [NZ time] win in Johannesburg was the first of the Black Sticks' campaign, having been held to a 3-3 draw with France in their opening game.



It was a dominant performance from the Kiwis, who once again created plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the game.





Black Sticks' Hayden Phillips, left, and Japan's Kota Watanabe battle for possession. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks were first to score in the 18th minute when Jared Panchia picked up a deflected penalty corner drag flick from Kane Russell and hit back past the keeper.



Just out from halftime, Nic Woods doubled his side's advantage, ripping a powerful flick into the side of the net from another penalty corner.



The Black Sticks opened a 3-0 buffer midway through the third quarter after Hugo Inglis found Stephen Jenness wide open at the top of the circle for a venomous forehand shot into goal.



Although well beaten, the Japanese earned some late consolation when Hirotaka Zendana converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute to complete the scoring.



Experienced midfielder Arun Panchia said it was pleasing to put together a solid performance and bank three points.



"We needed three points today and it was good to be able to get some connections working well on the field and put some goals into the net," he said.



"The result puts us in a great position now with a couple of days off before a really tough match against the Aussies."



The Black Sticks' win temporarily moved them to the top of their pool on four points, one clear of Australia and Spain who both have a game in hand. Australia had earlier opened their account with a 3-2 win over France.



The Black Sticks are competing in Pool A alongside France, Japan, Australia and Spain. Home team South Africa, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and Egypt complete Pool B.



The Black Sticks play Australia on Sunday.



Stuff