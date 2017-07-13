Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

13-07-2017 12:00
IRL - EGY
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN - FRA
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP - AUS
13-07-2017 18:00
RSA - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

11-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 2 IRL
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL 3 : 1 JPN
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS 3 : 2 FRA
11-07-2017 12:00
GER 5 : 0 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL 2 2 4
2 AUS 1 1 3
3 ESP 1 1 3
4 FRA 2 -1 1
5 JPN 2 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 1 5 3
3 IRL 2 -1 3
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 2 -15 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) - JPN (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) - RSA (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) - ARG (W)
14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - ENG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 1 : 3 ARG (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) 1 : 0 ENG (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) 2 : 0 POL (W)
12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IRL (W) 3 2 5
2 GER (W) 2 1 4
3 JPN (W) 2 1 4
4 ENG (W) 2 2 3
5 POL (W) 3 -6 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 2 4 6
2 USA (W) 2 4 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 RSA (W) 2 -2 1
5 CHI (W) 3 -4 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Rosebery Women's Hockey Association celebrates 90th anniversary

Published on Thursday, 13 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments

Lachlan Bennett

In 1927, as workers flocked to Rosebery and the iron ore processing mill was being constructed, about 17 young women united and decided to play hockey.



Little did they know 90 years later the Rosebery Women’s Hockey Association would still be going strong and bringing joy to more than 120 member in the region.

More than 200 people will celebrated the 90th anniversary of the RWHA at a dinner at the Memorial Hall on Saturday.

President Stefanie Plazina said the fact RWHA had lasted 90 years was “an outstanding achievement for a small town like Rosebery”.

Life member Kay Williams started playing hockey when she was 11 along with her neighbour.

Fifty-nine years later, Mrs Williams still runs out onto the hockey field every weekend to play.

“I'm not ready to stand on the sidelines yet,” she said.

Theresea Jarvis played for the Shamrocks for 20 years, one of five teams currently in the RWHA.

She said the RWHA had a great community.

“You're enemies (with rival teams) when you're out on the field but everyone is friends afterwards,” she said.

Mrs Jarvis retired from hockey last year but not before passing the baton to her 17-year-old daughter Kelsi.

“It's good to play with your daughter and then retire and watch her continue on,” Mrs Jarvis said.

Kelsi has played hockey for seven years and loves the game.

“My three best friends who are all my age, we all play together,” she said.

The anniversary dinner will follow the RWHA finals.

The Advocate

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.