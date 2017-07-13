Lachlan Bennett



In 1927, as workers flocked to Rosebery and the iron ore processing mill was being constructed, about 17 young women united and decided to play hockey.





Little did they know 90 years later the Rosebery Women’s Hockey Association would still be going strong and bringing joy to more than 120 member in the region.



More than 200 people will celebrated the 90th anniversary of the RWHA at a dinner at the Memorial Hall on Saturday.



President Stefanie Plazina said the fact RWHA had lasted 90 years was “an outstanding achievement for a small town like Rosebery”.



Life member Kay Williams started playing hockey when she was 11 along with her neighbour.



Fifty-nine years later, Mrs Williams still runs out onto the hockey field every weekend to play.



“I'm not ready to stand on the sidelines yet,” she said.



Theresea Jarvis played for the Shamrocks for 20 years, one of five teams currently in the RWHA.



She said the RWHA had a great community.



“You're enemies (with rival teams) when you're out on the field but everyone is friends afterwards,” she said.



Mrs Jarvis retired from hockey last year but not before passing the baton to her 17-year-old daughter Kelsi.



“It's good to play with your daughter and then retire and watch her continue on,” Mrs Jarvis said.



Kelsi has played hockey for seven years and loves the game.



“My three best friends who are all my age, we all play together,” she said.



The anniversary dinner will follow the RWHA finals.



