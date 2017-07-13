by Karien Jonckheere





Celia Evans © Getty Images



The South African women’s hockey team looked like they may just pull off a massive upset by beating Argentina in their second match of the Hockey World League in Johannesburg today.





Taking on a team ranked 10 places above them in the world was always going to be a tough ask for the 13th-ranked South Africans. But they were up to the task and it was a controversially awarded penalty stroke that proved the turning point as they eventually went down 3-1.



The South Africans absorbed plenty of pressure in the frantic first 15 minutes and their defence did well to keep out several shots on goal. Most notable in defence were Celia Evans and keeper Nicole La Fleur, who ensured the scores were still level at 0-0 as the first quarter came to an end.



The South Africans were the first to earn a penalty corner, in the second quarter, but nothing came of that. It wasn’t until three minutes before the halftime break that an excellent cross from Candice Manuel saw Bernadette Coston deflecting the ball under the Argentinian keeper’s outstretched leg to give the home team a 1-0 lead.



Argentinian striker Delfina Merino admitted afterwards that coach Agustin Corradini wasn’t too pleased to be going into the break 1-0 down. “He was a little angry,” she said. “We weren’t doing the things we were supposed to be doing so we just tried to get our heads ok and do our jobs… It was a bit more complicated than what we expected,” she added.



The Argentinians showed their composure though and kept piling on the pressure in the third quarter. It was in the 41st minute that the contentious stroke was awarded – for a stick check in the circle. The South Africans sent it for a video referral, which was ultimately unsuccessful, but the decision as to whether it was intentional or prevented a certain goal was certainly debatable.



Stroke specialist Noel Barrionuevo made no mistake in slotting it past La Fleur, who went the right way but just couldn’t get down in time to prevent the equaliser.



The whole scenario seemed to rattle the South Africans a little and they conceded two more goals – one a brilliantly executed shot from Merino in the 49th minute and the other one from Florencia Habif in the 58th.



“We were really happy with the first half but the second half, some of the goals that went in were errors from our side which was disappointing because we just let it slip,” said SA captain Nicolene Terblanche afterwards.



As for the stroke decision, she added: “For us it really changed the whole game. At 1-0 up, you get a stroke against you, we were not happy with that. Then it went to 1-1 which changed things and Argentina just kept going and going. We did fight and we kept going too but that definitely changed things.”



SA coach Sheldon Rostron added: “We still have to go back and look at that footage but decisions are decisions and we’re not going to blame that for performances. I think the momentum changed and it was important for us to know how to manage the phase directly after that again. To get results against top teams like Argentina, street-smartness if what we’ve got to grow in.”



In other matches played at the Wits Astro today, Japan pulled off a massive upset in defeating England – who as the majority part of the Great Britain team claimed Olympic gold in Rio last year. The 1-0 victory was 11th-ranked Japan’s first win over England in 11 years.



Meanwhile, India claimed their first victory of the tournament in beating Chile 1-0 and Ireland claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over France to now top Pool A.



Supersport