Two goals in the last chukka for Argentina secured the victory for the third best team in the world over South Africa in the FIH World Hockey League Semi-Finals.





Argentina won 3-1 after being behind at halftime. The two goals in the last chukka were scored by captain Delfina Merino and with three minutes left Florencia Habif sealed the victory.



At halftime South Africa was leading 1-0 after a great goal from Bernie Coston with some two minutes to go in the second chukka. Coston flicked the ball into the goal-box from a perfect cross, created by Candice Manuel.



With the start of the final chukka the scores were square at 1-1 after a penalty shot from Noel Barrionuevo.



South Africa is 13th on the world rankings and Argentina 3rd.



South Africa’s next match is on Friday against Chile at 14:00. The SA men will be in action on Thursday at 18:00 against Germany.



All matches in the Hockey World League Semi-Final are played at the Wits Hockey Astro in Johannesburg. Twenty of the world’s best men and women’s national teams will take part in these Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers from 8 - 23 July.



Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/HWL



SA Hockey Association media release