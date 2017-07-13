Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

13-07-2017 12:00
IRL - EGY
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN - FRA
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP - AUS
13-07-2017 18:00
RSA - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

11-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 2 IRL
11-07-2017 16:00
NZL 3 : 1 JPN
11-07-2017 14:00
AUS 3 : 2 FRA
11-07-2017 12:00
GER 5 : 0 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL 2 2 4
2 AUS 1 1 3
3 ESP 1 1 3
4 FRA 2 -1 1
5 JPN 2 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 1 5 3
3 IRL 2 -1 3
4 RSA 1 -3 0
5 EGY 2 -15 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) - JPN (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) - RSA (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) - ARG (W)
14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - ENG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 1 : 3 ARG (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) 1 : 0 ENG (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) 2 : 0 POL (W)
12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IRL (W) 3 2 5
2 GER (W) 2 1 4
3 JPN (W) 2 1 4
4 ENG (W) 2 2 3
5 POL (W) 3 -6 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 2 4 6
2 USA (W) 2 4 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 RSA (W) 2 -2 1
5 CHI (W) 3 -4 0
Indian women beat Chile for first win

Published on Thursday, 13 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 48
View Comments

Preeti Dubey scores the match-winner


Gritty show: Captain Rani, left, celebrates with Preeti Dubey after the latter’s 38th minute goal. 

Preeti Dubey scored the match-winner as a gritty India defeated Chile 1-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the FIH Women’s Hockey World League (HWL) Semifinal, here on Wednesday.



Preeti’s 38th minute goal ensured India earned its first win in the tournament after a goalless draw against South Africa and a 4-1 loss to USA.

In the 19th minute of the second quarter, Anupa Barla brilliantly stole the ball from a Chilean player, set up a counter-attack and found Rani in the striking circle but the striker missed the post by inches.

India finally made a breakthrough when Rani and Preeti worked in tandem. The duo drove into the rival striking circle and Preeti produced the finishing touch with a quick nick to put the ball past the Chilean goalkeeper.

India mounted pressure on Chile with consistent attacks and Rani got another shot on goal, only to be denied.

Soon after, Renuka Yadav found herself on the bench with a yellow card, forcing India to start the fourth quarter with 10 players.

India will take on Argentina in its final Pool ‘B’ match on Sunday.

The results: India 1 (Preeti Dubey 38) bt Chile 0.

Ireland 2 bt Poland 0.

The Hindu

