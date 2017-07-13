Preeti Dubey scores the match-winner





Gritty show: Captain Rani, left, celebrates with Preeti Dubey after the latter’s 38th minute goal.



Preeti Dubey scored the match-winner as a gritty India defeated Chile 1-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the FIH Women’s Hockey World League (HWL) Semifinal, here on Wednesday.





Preeti’s 38th minute goal ensured India earned its first win in the tournament after a goalless draw against South Africa and a 4-1 loss to USA.



In the 19th minute of the second quarter, Anupa Barla brilliantly stole the ball from a Chilean player, set up a counter-attack and found Rani in the striking circle but the striker missed the post by inches.



India finally made a breakthrough when Rani and Preeti worked in tandem. The duo drove into the rival striking circle and Preeti produced the finishing touch with a quick nick to put the ball past the Chilean goalkeeper.



India mounted pressure on Chile with consistent attacks and Rani got another shot on goal, only to be denied.



Soon after, Renuka Yadav found herself on the bench with a yellow card, forcing India to start the fourth quarter with 10 players.



India will take on Argentina in its final Pool ‘B’ match on Sunday.



The results: India 1 (Preeti Dubey 38) bt Chile 0.



Ireland 2 bt Poland 0.



The Hindu