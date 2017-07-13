Indian women registered their first win of the Hockey World League Semi-finals against Chile. Preeti Dubey scored the only goal vs Chile.





Indian Women’s Hockey team secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Chile to book their tickets for the knockout stage of the FIH Hockey World League Semi-final for women in Johannesburg on Wednesday.





Preeti Dubey’s 38th minute goal was enough to get India their first win of the tournament. Their match against South Africa ended in a goalless draw and they were beaten 4-1 by USA in their previous game.



Both India and Chile looked to score early in the game. India thought they had taken the lead in the 12th minute off the penalty corner rebound. However, the goal was overturned after a video referral and the first half ended goalless.



However, India finally made a breakthrough when Pretti Dubey slotted home in the third quarter. India looked to increase their lead thereafter, but had to switch tactics after Renuka Yadav was yellow carded. They thus started the final quarter with 10 men.



Chile attacked relentlessly in the final quarter which led to some tense moments for India’s defence. They even earned back-to-back penalty corners with 5 minutes to go. But India defended well in the death, thus giving them their first win of the tournament.



India will next play Argentina on July 16 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.



Hindustan Times