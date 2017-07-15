Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

15-07-2017 12:00
FRA - ESP
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL - AUS
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY - RSA
15-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

13-07-2017 18:00
RSA 3 : 4 GER
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP 0 : 2 AUS
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN 1 : 4 FRA
13-07-2017 12:00
IRL 2 : 1 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 2 3 6
2 FRA 3 2 4
3 NZL 2 2 4
4 ESP 2 -1 3
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 2 6 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 RSA 2 -4 0
5 EGY 3 -16 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) - JPN (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) - RSA (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) - ARG (W)
14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - ENG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 1 : 3 ARG (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) 1 : 0 ENG (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) 2 : 0 POL (W)
12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IRL (W) 3 2 5
2 GER (W) 2 1 4
3 JPN (W) 2 1 4
4 ENG (W) 2 2 3
5 POL (W) 3 -6 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 2 4 6
2 USA (W) 2 4 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 RSA (W) 2 -2 1
5 CHI (W) 3 -4 0
Hockey Australia partners with Just Hockey

Published on Friday, 14 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments

Holly MacNeil



Hockey Australia and Just Hockey have today announced a new partnership which will see Just Hockey as the retail partner of Hockey Australia until December 2020, formalising the long-term relationship between the two.



The partnership will enable Hockey Australia to continue to grow events with a professional fan-focused retail presence at not just international events but also at Australian Championships.

The partnership will also see Just Hockey retail Hockey Australia official replica and leisurewear range, which is produced by ONTHEGO Sports.

Hockey Australia interim chief executive, Ben Hartung said: “Hockey Australia is thrilled to announce Just Hockey as our official retail partner until the end of 2020. Just Hockey have been professionally servicing the needs of the Australian hockey community since 1986 and they have an extensive footprint of retail outlets across the country as well as a thriving online retail portal.

“This retail partnership formalises a long-term relationship that Hockey Australia has had with Just Hockey and we look forward to working with the team at Just Hockey to enhance the partnership over the coming years.”

Just Hockey General Manager, David Shaw commented: “We are excited to team up with Hockey Australia as their 'Official Retail Partner. This partnership will help us further expand our services to the Australian Hockey Community.

“The agreement will result in a major step forward in providing the Australian hockey community with the opportunity to browse the world’s leading hockey brands and securely shop the Hockey Australia replica and lifestyle range at official HA events, Just Hockey shops and online.

“As part of the agreement, Just Hockey will provide prize packs, player trophies, volunteer shirts and other products to benefit the hockey community.
 
“This collaboration marks a milestone for us when it comes to merchandising potential and Just Hockey looks forward to working with Hockey Australia during the retail agreement.”



Hockey Australia media release

 

