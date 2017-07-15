Holly MacNeil







Hockey Australia and Just Hockey have today announced a new partnership which will see Just Hockey as the retail partner of Hockey Australia until December 2020, formalising the long-term relationship between the two.





The partnership will enable Hockey Australia to continue to grow events with a professional fan-focused retail presence at not just international events but also at Australian Championships.



The partnership will also see Just Hockey retail Hockey Australia official replica and leisurewear range, which is produced by ONTHEGO Sports.



Hockey Australia interim chief executive, Ben Hartung said: “Hockey Australia is thrilled to announce Just Hockey as our official retail partner until the end of 2020. Just Hockey have been professionally servicing the needs of the Australian hockey community since 1986 and they have an extensive footprint of retail outlets across the country as well as a thriving online retail portal.



“This retail partnership formalises a long-term relationship that Hockey Australia has had with Just Hockey and we look forward to working with the team at Just Hockey to enhance the partnership over the coming years.”



Just Hockey General Manager, David Shaw commented: “We are excited to team up with Hockey Australia as their 'Official Retail Partner. This partnership will help us further expand our services to the Australian Hockey Community.



“The agreement will result in a major step forward in providing the Australian hockey community with the opportunity to browse the world’s leading hockey brands and securely shop the Hockey Australia replica and lifestyle range at official HA events, Just Hockey shops and online.



“As part of the agreement, Just Hockey will provide prize packs, player trophies, volunteer shirts and other products to benefit the hockey community.



“This collaboration marks a milestone for us when it comes to merchandising potential and Just Hockey looks forward to working with Hockey Australia during the retail agreement.”







Hockey Australia media release