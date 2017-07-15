Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

15-07-2017 12:00
FRA - ESP
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL - AUS
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY - RSA
15-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

13-07-2017 18:00
RSA 3 : 4 GER
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP 0 : 2 AUS
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN 1 : 4 FRA
13-07-2017 12:00
IRL 2 : 1 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 2 3 6
2 FRA 3 2 4
3 NZL 2 2 4
4 ESP 2 -1 3
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 2 6 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 RSA 2 -4 0
5 EGY 3 -16 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) - JPN (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) - RSA (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) - ARG (W)
14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - ENG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 1 : 3 ARG (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) 1 : 0 ENG (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) 2 : 0 POL (W)
12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IRL (W) 3 2 5
2 GER (W) 2 1 4
3 JPN (W) 2 1 4
4 ENG (W) 2 2 3
5 POL (W) 3 -6 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 2 4 6
2 USA (W) 2 4 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 RSA (W) 2 -2 1
5 CHI (W) 3 -4 0
India's domestic hockey set-up in two halves

Published on Friday, 14 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

Tushar Dutt

PUNE: It is kind of comical that in spite of hockey's game reducing to 60 minutes, ye sattar minute (these 70 minutes), a famous dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan from Bollywood movie Chak De! India, is still relevant to most of the domestic players and coaches in the country.



It has been three years since the International Hockey Federation (FIH) moved to the fast lane by introducing four-quarter (15 minutes each) rule to shorten the game by 10 minutes, but the Hockey India is yet to match the pace. Domestic tournaments in India are still following the old rules, and matches in state bodies-conducted tournaments are played in two halves of 35 minutes each.

"The Hockey India is yet to issue a directive on the rules for domestic tournaments. We have changed the format for the nationals, but it is yet to be implemented in other domestic tournaments," Hockey India's technical committee member Claudius de Sales told TOI.

The old format is not only making the players slog for more minutes in the game, but is also depriving them from getting used to the fast game, which is played internationally.

Former India international Ajitesh Roy, who played in the Surendra Anand Memorial league final against Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) on Wednesday, feels the two-half format is not helping players who aspire to represent the country.

"The game has gone so fast internationally. The 15-minute quarter hardly gives any time to the players to settle down. So everybody is on their toes once the game begins. On the other hand, the 35-minute halves are no match. The pace is missing and the aggression is almost lost as the half comes to an end," Roy said.

With no experience of playing the international format, players are losing out on opportunities too.

"Earlier the selections for national teams were done on the basis of players' performances in various tournaments. But now, the Hockey India relies on the core group of players, which comprises 30 players. The players in the core group are used to the fast game, but it becomes very difficult for the local players to break into the group as they are not that fast. So unless the local players also play the faster format, they won't be able to make it big," said BEG coach Sagar Thakur.

It is still unclear if Hockey India will be changing the rules soon, but de Sales said the change is in the pipeline.

"It will be our agenda to discuss the issue whenever the technical committee meets the next. I can't say how long it will take, but this will be changed soon," de Sales said.

The Times of India

