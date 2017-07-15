Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

15-07-2017 12:00
FRA - ESP
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL - AUS
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY - RSA
15-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

13-07-2017 18:00
RSA 3 : 4 GER
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP 0 : 2 AUS
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN 1 : 4 FRA
13-07-2017 12:00
IRL 2 : 1 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 2 3 6
2 FRA 3 2 4
3 NZL 2 2 4
4 ESP 2 -1 3
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 2 6 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 RSA 2 -4 0
5 EGY 3 -16 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) - JPN (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) - RSA (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) - ARG (W)
14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - ENG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 1 : 3 ARG (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) 1 : 0 ENG (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) 2 : 0 POL (W)
12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IRL (W) 3 2 5
2 GER (W) 2 1 4
3 JPN (W) 2 1 4
4 ENG (W) 2 2 3
5 POL (W) 3 -6 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 2 4 6
2 USA (W) 2 4 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 RSA (W) 2 -2 1
5 CHI (W) 3 -4 0
Alicia Takeda and Soledad Iparraguirre train Judges and Umpires

Published on Friday, 14 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments

Ma. Josefina Chávez Díaz


Judges and umpires' training course in Managua   

The Tournament Director and Umpires Manager, Alicia Takeda and Soledad Iparraguirre gave training courses prior to the tournament.



Since tomorrow Central American Hockey 5 Championship will be taking place in Managua.

For this event, the Pan American Hockey Federation trained judges, umpires and designated officials.

During the whole day, everyone shared this amazing training session in Ticuantempe Development Center, a few kilometers away from Managua.

Soledad Iparraguirre worked with the nine designated umpires, who updated them with Hockey 5 regulations.

Diana Fuentes, Reinier Diaz, Diana Borrayo, Luis Cardona, Nisma Chavarria, Ricardo Escorcia, Johana Lagos, Joselita Picado Trejos and Andrey Umaña Solano, attended.

Dauly Noreiga Balbuena, Julio Solano Badilla, Oscar Jiménez, Edna Lizet Núñez Rubio, Yaremmy Polanco and Luis Martin Romero, participated In the officials training - Protocol and management PAHF Technical System - by Alicia Takeda, Tournament Director,

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

