Central American Hockey 5’s Championship starts on Friday



Ma. Josefina Chávez Díaz





Central American Hockey 5's Championsip - Managua - Prevoius Ceremony



This morning in Luis Alfonso Velásquez’s Park, the Nicaraguan Hockey Federation, presented the National Pavilion to Men’s and Women’s National Hockey Team who tomorrow will make their first performance and host the Central American Hockey 5’s Championship.





The Luis Alfonso Velásquez Sports Park will be the headquarters for the Central American Hockey 5’s Championship .



For this tournament, in which Nicaragua will make its official debut in international competition with its the National Team, they presented the national pavilion.



Both National Teams, Men’s & Women’s, received the National Flag from Alejandro Romero and Emerson Velásquez, President and Vice President of the Nicaraguan Hockey Federation.



Laura Macchiotti, Coordinator of Events and Development of the Pan American Hockey Federation, welcomed them to the international competition and handed over the PAHF flag as new members of the Pan American Hockey family.



"I feel very happy and proud to deliver this flag because I know the collective effort you made to be here today. You should also be proud because your names are part of Nicaragua's first national team. You are making history. Welcome, "Laura Macchiotti told the players.



Men’s National Team began training last November, while Women’s National Team began in February of 2017.



"We are very excited and anxious to start playing. We are going fight and show all of what we learned, " said Ismael Flores, team captain.



"All of the hard work that we are doing, has to be worth it . We really did a big effort to make this National Team happen. We are going to show all of we had learned, " said Jessica Morales, Women’s captain.



The official competition starts tomorrow at the Luis Alfonso Velásquez Sports Park, Managua.



From the 14th to the 17th, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua will play 4 games of 3 stages of 12 minutes each, to start this 1st Central American Hockey 5 Championship .



Pan American Hockey Federation media release