Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

15-07-2017 12:00
FRA - ESP
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL - AUS
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY - RSA
15-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

13-07-2017 18:00
RSA 3 : 4 GER
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP 0 : 2 AUS
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN 1 : 4 FRA
13-07-2017 12:00
IRL 2 : 1 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 2 3 6
2 FRA 3 2 4
3 NZL 2 2 4
4 ESP 2 -1 3
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 2 6 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 RSA 2 -4 0
5 EGY 3 -16 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) - JPN (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) - RSA (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) - ARG (W)
14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - ENG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 1 : 3 ARG (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) 1 : 0 ENG (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) 2 : 0 POL (W)
12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IRL (W) 3 2 5
2 GER (W) 2 1 4
3 JPN (W) 2 1 4
4 ENG (W) 2 2 3
5 POL (W) 3 -6 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 2 4 6
2 USA (W) 2 4 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 RSA (W) 2 -2 1
5 CHI (W) 3 -4 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Welcome Nicaragua to International Competition

Published on Friday, 14 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments

Central American Hockey 5’s Championship starts on Friday

Ma. Josefina Chávez Díaz


Central American Hockey 5's Championsip - Managua - Prevoius Ceremony

This morning in Luis Alfonso Velásquez’s Park, the Nicaraguan Hockey Federation, presented the National Pavilion to Men’s and Women’s National Hockey Team who tomorrow will make their first performance and host the Central American Hockey 5’s Championship.



The Luis Alfonso Velásquez Sports Park will be the headquarters for the Central American Hockey  5’s Championship .

For this tournament, in which Nicaragua will make its official debut in international competition with its  the National Team, they presented the national pavilion.

Both National Teams, Men’s & Women’s, received the National Flag from Alejandro Romero and Emerson Velásquez, President and Vice President of the Nicaraguan Hockey Federation.

Laura Macchiotti, Coordinator of Events and Development of the Pan American Hockey Federation, welcomed them to the international competition and handed over the PAHF flag as new members of the Pan American Hockey family.

"I feel very happy and proud to deliver this flag because I know the collective effort you made to be here today. You should also be proud because your names are part of Nicaragua's first national team. You are making history. Welcome, "Laura Macchiotti told the players.

Men’s National Team began training last November, while Women’s National Team began in February of 2017.

"We are very excited and anxious to start playing. We are going fight and show all of what we learned, " said Ismael Flores, team captain.

"All of the hard work that we are doing, has to be worth it . We really did a big effort to make this National Team happen. We are going to show all of we had learned, "  said Jessica Morales, Women’s captain.

The official competition starts tomorrow at the Luis Alfonso Velásquez Sports Park, Managua.

From the 14th to the 17th, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua will play 4 games of 3 stages of 12 minutes each, to start this 1st Central American Hockey 5 Championship .

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.