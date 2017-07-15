

Returning to add expertise: Kwandwane Browne



Veteran hockey player Kwandwane Browne is back with the Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team as they prepare for the Pan Am Cup which will be held in Lancaster, USA from August 4-13.





The national team is in the midst of a two-week training camp, which began on July 6 and runs until July 20, which will focus on strategic set plays as coach Glen “Fido” Francis puts the finishing touches for the all-important World Cup qualifier.



Browne joins the camp straight from the recently-concluded World League Round Three, where he served as an assistant coach for England who placed third to secure a spot in the World League Finals later this year.



Trinidad & Tobago Express