Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)
Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results
Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg
Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)
Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results
Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg
Kwan Browne for Pan Am Cup
Published on Friday, 14 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
Returning to add expertise: Kwandwane Browne
Veteran hockey player Kwandwane Browne is back with the Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team as they prepare for the Pan Am Cup which will be held in Lancaster, USA from August 4-13.
The national team is in the midst of a two-week training camp, which began on July 6 and runs until July 20, which will focus on strategic set plays as coach Glen “Fido” Francis puts the finishing touches for the all-important World Cup qualifier.
Browne joins the camp straight from the recently-concluded World League Round Three, where he served as an assistant coach for England who placed third to secure a spot in the World League Finals later this year.
Trinidad & Tobago Express