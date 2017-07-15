Wotherspoon & Mitton score



Holly MacNeil







Australia took on Spain tonight in their second game at the World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa. After a tight first three quarters, Australia came back to score two field goals in the final quarter to secure a 2 – nil victory over Spain.





It was an evenly matched first half of the game however both sides failed to score. Australia were almost on for the first penalty corner minutes before the half way break, however a video referral from Spain saw the decision reversed and going into half time it was a nil - all deadlock.



Thirty-six minutes into play and Australia were up for the first penalty corner of the game after a rough tackle from Spain on Tom Craig. Daniel Beale injected, but the shot taken on goal by Matt Dawson was deflected by the Spanish defence leaving the score in deadlock.



With just over seven minutes to go in the game the Kookaburras finally broke the level score with a field goal from Dylan Wotherspoon who collected a pass from Jeremy Hayward before flicking it straight into the left of goal.



Spain had their chance to break even with their first penalty corner opportunity with just over five minutes remaining, but an error on their set play landed the ball back with Australia and they lost their chance.



With less than a minute to go in the game Australia sealed their victory with a field goal from Trent Mitton at the left of the net sailing in to give the Kookaburras a 2 – nil win over Spain.



Post-match, Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “It was really good progress for us from game one to game two. We knew we were below our level in our first match so to step up in game two against a really good Spanish team was great progress in showing what we’re capable of.



“I think the next game is about momentum and we have to believe we can keep improving, so the match against New Zealand will be another step up. We need to become consistently good performers, and that’s what we have to do against New Zealand.”



The Kookaburras next play New Zealand on Saturday 15 July at 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST. Tune into the game on Fox Sports Australia on Sunday 16 July at 7am AWST / 9am AEST.



Kookaburras Match Schedule

Saturday, 15 July: AUS v NZL 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST

Monday, 17 July: AUS v JPN 6pm AWST / 8pm AEST

Wednesday, 19 July: Quarter Finals TBC



KOOKABURRAS 2 (0)

Dylan Wotherspoon 53 (FG)

Trent Mitton 60 (FG)



SPAIN 0 (0)



Kookaburras squad v Spain

Athlete (Hometown/State)

Kiran Arunasalam (Doncaster East, VIC) 6/1

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT) 129/0

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW) 35/13

Matt Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW) 73/10

Mark Knowles (Rockhampton, QLD) 297/26

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA) 113/50

Matt Swann (Mackay, QLD) 153/6

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD) 125/49

Tristan White (Wollongong, NSW) 87/6

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *plays for QLD 37/9

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA) 108/15



Used Substitutes

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD) 98/16

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS) 19/1

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT) 80/26

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC) 20/6

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA) 86/0

Josh Pollard (Melbourne, VIC) 20/2

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *plays for WA 13/2



Hockey Australia media release