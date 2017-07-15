by Karien Jonckheere





Tim Drummond © Gallo Images



The South African men’s hockey team were left to rue sevenral missed early chances as they came agonisingly close to drawing with four-time Olympic champions Germany in their Hockey World League match in Johannesburg tonight.





A poor third quarter was what cost the South African side, who were only 1-0 down at halftime but had stumbled to 4-1 by the end of that period.



“I’m not sure – we need to go back and look at the video and see if we are maybe a bit mentally fatigued in that third quarter and address that with the squad,” said SA captain Tim Drummond afterwards.



“There were a few tactical things discussed after that third quarter. We had a game plan and we weren’t sticking to it in the third. So we came out firing because the guys know we don’t get many chances to represent our country and we showed that towards the end there.”



That they did. It was a different team that emerged for the final quarter. Austin Smith, celebrating his 150th cap, had scored the first of SA’s goals and added a second off another magnificently taken penalty corner to get the home team back in the match.



And when SA’s Jonty Robinson slotted in a deflection off another penalty corner six minutes later for 4-3, there was all to play for.



With three and a half minutes to go, the South Africans decided to throw everything out there on attack and Rhett Halkett took on the role of kicking back in place of a keeper as they pushed for the equaliser.



When Germany had a player sent off in the 59th minute, the pressure really mounted on the Rio bronze medallists. One final penalty corner with 55 seconds left gave SA the chance they had been pushing for, but this time the German keeper managed to get a hand to it and kept the ball out to save his team’s blushes.



“We finished off the game so well. We’ve trained with a kicking back maybe once so I think it worked really well for us and credit to the players for following the tactic,” said SA coach Fabian Gregory. “I was just a bit disappointed with the execution in the attacking D in that fourth chukka because I thought in the last five minutes we were good for another goal.



“I’m proud of the team though because in the past when they’ve got to three and four down, the opposition would run away from us, especially if we were playing a team in the top six in the world. But the mentality and character in the group has changed and a lot has to do with the experienced players that have come back,” he added, singling out Smith as a massively positive influence on the team.



“Overall I think the boys can be disappointed with not getting a result – and a draw would have been a result for us.”



In other matches today, Egypt stunned Ireland by taking a 1-0 lead late in the first half of their match, thanks to a goal from Ahmed Elnaggar. But the Irish came back with Chris Cargo equalising in the 31st minute. Then it wasn’t until two minutes before the final hooter that Ireland secured the victory, when Shane O’Donoghue scored off a penalty corner for the 2-1 win.



Meanwhile, France had no trouble in overcoming Japan 4-1 and Australia defeated Spain 2-0.



Hockey action continues at the Wits Astro in Johannesburg on Friday with the SA women hoping for their first win of the tournament when they take on Chile at 2pm. The SA men's next match is an all-important one against Egypt at 4pm on Saturday. They'll need to win that to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarterfinal stage.



Supersport