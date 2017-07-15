Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

15-07-2017 12:00
FRA - ESP
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL - AUS
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY - RSA
15-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

13-07-2017 18:00
RSA 3 : 4 GER
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP 0 : 2 AUS
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN 1 : 4 FRA
13-07-2017 12:00
IRL 2 : 1 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 2 3 6
2 FRA 3 2 4
3 NZL 2 2 4
4 ESP 2 -1 3
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 2 6 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 RSA 2 -4 0
5 EGY 3 -16 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) - JPN (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) - RSA (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) - ARG (W)
14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - ENG (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

12-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 1 : 3 ARG (W)
12-07-2017 16:00
JPN (W) 1 : 0 ENG (W)
12-07-2017 14:00
IRL (W) 2 : 0 POL (W)
12-07-2017 12:00
IND (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IRL (W) 3 2 5
2 GER (W) 2 1 4
3 JPN (W) 2 1 4
4 ENG (W) 2 2 3
5 POL (W) 3 -6 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 2 4 6
2 USA (W) 2 4 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 RSA (W) 2 -2 1
5 CHI (W) 3 -4 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Two goals for Smith in 150th game

Published on Friday, 14 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

South Africa’s Austin Smith scored two goals to celebrate his 150th game for his country.

Despite Smith’s goals South Africa lost 3-4 against Germany in the FIH World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



The home team had a great start to the match by dominating the first chukka with various shots at goal and two penalty corners. It was pretty much the same storyline in the second chukka with South Africa getting multiple penalty corners and shots at goal, but the score-line showed 1-0 to Germany when the halftime hooter sounded. Moritz Trompertz scored with three minutes left after the visiting team did most of the defending for the first 30 minutes of the match.

It was heart breaking for the home team when the Germany’s Niklas Wellen and Matts Grambusch scored mere minutes after the start of the third chukka.

With their fifth penalty corner the South African finally got on the scoreboard in not only the match but also the tournament. Smith hit the back of the goal-box in the 37th minute to finally give the home crowd something to cheer about and celebrate his 150th game for his country.

Smith followed it up with another penalty corner goal and then six minutes later the former captain set up Jonty Ronbinson for SA’s third goal. With four minutes left the score was 3-4 after being 1-4 behind at one stage.

With the crowd already on their feet South Africa got a penalty corner with 55 seconds let, but Germany’s goalkeeper Mark Appel gave his all to save the shot from Smith. “We had a fantastic crowd and what a great honour to have played my 150th game in this environment. I am gutted and disappointed though that we could not pull it through after fighting back so well. I am grateful for the 150 times I could have played for my country. It was difficult to be down, but respect to the team to keep their heads up and keep fighting,” said Smith.

Jethro Eustice added: “It was great when the crowd got involved in the final 10 minutes. And we almost pulled a sneaky equaliser at the end. After the Ireland match we spoke about keeping up the energy despite the score-line and we managed to do that today.”

South Africa is ranked 15th on the world rankings. Germany is 3rd and also won bronze at the Rio Games last year.

Tim Drummond and his men will be in action on Saturday again this time coming up against Egypt at 16:00. The SA women’s next match is on Friday against Chile at 14:00.

All matches in the Hockey World League Semi-Final are played at the Wits Hockey Astro in Johannesburg. Twenty of the world’s best men and women’s national teams will take part in these Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers from 8 - 23 July.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/HWL

SA Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.