Wang Meng Meng





Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam scores from his effort at the ActiveSG Hockey Academy Launch. PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE



SINGAPORE - In a boost to the local hockey scene, national sports movement ActiveSG launched its Hockey Academy on Saturday (July 15) morning.





The academy will work with the Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF) and local private academies to offer affordable and quality coaching programmes for children. Pricing and further details of these programmes will be announced later.



Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the guest of honour at the academy's launch at Sengkang Hockey Stadium, said: "Sports played a big part of my life when I was growing up and have certainly shaped me to be the person I am today.



"Sports and the challenges that come with it can build character and resilience in a person and this array of clubs and academies offered by ActiveSG will strengthen our youths and prepare them for adulthood."



Mr Shanmugaratnam was a former combined schools hockey player in his youth.



Mathavan Devadas, president of SHF, said: "We are excited to partner ActiveSG to grow the sport of hockey and to create a more robust calendar of events for the sport.



"I am optimistic that this academy will increase the talent pool of hockey players in Singapore, leading to a brighter future for our national team in the years to come."



As part of the academy's launch, past and present Team Singapore players were present to show their support. Among the former internationals were Olympians Ajit Singh (Melbourne, 1956), Anwarul Haque and Douglas Nonis (Tokyo, 1964).



Lim Teck Yin, chief executive officer of national sports agency Sport Singapore said, "We are delighted to have with us our hockey Olympians, who competed with the world's best hockey players during the 1956 and 1964 Olympics. Hockey has a rich history in our county and through this academy, we hope to keep this tradition going and interest more youths to try out this fun and exciting sport."



To find out more or register interest for the programme, visit www.myactivesg.com/academy/hockey.



The Straits Times