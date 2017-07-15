Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

15-07-2017 12:00
FRA - ESP
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL - AUS
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY - RSA
15-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

13-07-2017 18:00
RSA 3 : 4 GER
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP 0 : 2 AUS
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN 1 : 4 FRA
13-07-2017 12:00
IRL 2 : 1 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 2 3 6
2 FRA 3 2 4
3 NZL 2 2 4
4 ESP 2 -1 3
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 2 6 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 RSA 2 -4 0
5 EGY 3 -16 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

16-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) - GER (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) - IRL (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) - USA (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 0 : 1 ENG (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 0 : 4 ARG (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 JPN (W) 3 3 7
2 ENG (W) 3 3 6
3 IRL (W) 3 2 5
4 GER (W) 3 0 4
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 3 8 9
2 USA (W) 3 0 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
5 RSA (W) 3 -3 1
Inaugural USFHL Adult National Championship Set to Take Place in Lancaster, Pa.

Published on Saturday, 15 July 2017 10:00
View Comments



LANCASTER, Pa. - Fourteen of the top adult club teams from across the United States will have the chance to compete in the first ever United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Championship, presented by Anikan Sports taking place July 28-30, at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. Each participating team was selected by their community to compete in the National Championship. The following teams will face off to determine the 2017 National Champion:



Men

DC Dragons, DC Metro
Greenwich FHC, NYC
Miami Surf, Miami
Midwest Warriors, Midwest
Philly Premier, Philadelphia
SEFHC, DC/VA Beach

Women

Baltimore Field Hockey Association (BFHA), Baltimore
DC Dragons, DC Metro
Lancaster United, Lancaster
Miami Surf, Miami
NCAFH North Carolina, North Carolina
Olympic Club, California
Rovers (Greenwich), NYC
Steelstyx, Midwest

The USFHL is a new national league where competitive adult communities throughout the United States compete to be National Champions. Additionally, the USFHL is designed to grow the game for adults by encouraging local hockey competition. It is led by local field hockey leaders, and will support adult hockey with technology to improve organization and ease of participation. The goal is to strengthen a pipeline by increasing growth in adult engagement and participation in local clubs, associations, leagues, tournaments and open field hockey.

The USFHL will host its inaugural National Championship the weekend prior to the Pan American Cups at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. This creates an exciting backdrop as international athletes practice while the competition is happening. The event will include an All-Star game, social events and seminars for adult leaders to network and share knowledge to grow the game.

USFHA media release

