



LANCASTER, Pa. - Fourteen of the top adult club teams from across the United States will have the chance to compete in the first ever United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Championship, presented by Anikan Sports taking place July 28-30, at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. Each participating team was selected by their community to compete in the National Championship. The following teams will face off to determine the 2017 National Champion:





Men



DC Dragons, DC Metro

Greenwich FHC, NYC

Miami Surf, Miami

Midwest Warriors, Midwest

Philly Premier, Philadelphia

SEFHC, DC/VA Beach



Women



Baltimore Field Hockey Association (BFHA), Baltimore

DC Dragons, DC Metro

Lancaster United, Lancaster

Miami Surf, Miami

NCAFH North Carolina, North Carolina

Olympic Club, California

Rovers (Greenwich), NYC

Steelstyx, Midwest



The USFHL is a new national league where competitive adult communities throughout the United States compete to be National Champions. Additionally, the USFHL is designed to grow the game for adults by encouraging local hockey competition. It is led by local field hockey leaders, and will support adult hockey with technology to improve organization and ease of participation. The goal is to strengthen a pipeline by increasing growth in adult engagement and participation in local clubs, associations, leagues, tournaments and open field hockey.



The USFHL will host its inaugural National Championship the weekend prior to the Pan American Cups at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. This creates an exciting backdrop as international athletes practice while the competition is happening. The event will include an All-Star game, social events and seminars for adult leaders to network and share knowledge to grow the game.



USFHA media release