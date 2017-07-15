Pratik Siddharth



NAGPUR: Title favourites Dhyanchand Sports Academy made it to the semifinals of the VHA Senior Division Hockey League after recording a thrashing 8-0 win over Kamptee United on Thursday.





It was their third successive victory in the league as competitive hockey returned to Vidarbha Hockey Association (VHA) ground after a gap of 45 days.



The match was the continuation of game between both the teams which was stalled due to heavy wind storm that lashed the city on May 28 . The game was stopped after 20 minutes and remaining 40-minute action was played on Thursday.



Riding on an excellent play of Akib Rahim, who scored three goals (24th minute, 38th, 58th), Dhyanchand scored eight goals and attacked at will from the word go.



Apart from Akib, midfielder Wasim Khan (57th and 59th) scored two goals. Akib's elder brother Sakib Rahim (32nd), Vishal Sangani (39th) and Amit Yadav (47th) scored a goal each.



The VHA play-field was heavy and ball was not moving freely due to thick grass on one side of ground. However, Dhyanchand players adjusted well and made the mockery of the defence line of Kamptee boys throughout the match.



Akib's brilliant goal within four minutes of Thursday's game set the tone of the day as Dhyanchand boys converted most of the chance that came their way.



The highlights of the match was the first goal from Akib. The first-half goal saw Akib control the cross from right-out Faiz Khan, dodge the defender and hit the target through powerful reverse hit. The goal was followed by the field goals amid sloppy stick-work by Kamptee defenders.



In the second half, Vishal, the youngest player in action, stole the show with a clever deflection off Akib's bullet hit. When Akib dribbled the ball into the 'D' and struck it wide, Vishal, who was standing on the right of the goal, lifted the stick and diverted the ball into the goal.



The winners, who defeated South Eastern Central Railway (SERC) 3-1 in their tournament opener and got the better of Athletic Club 5-0 in next match, will take on Young Police Boys before they leave for Mumbai to play All India tournament.



The Times of India