Ramon Alegre will take on the role of Real Club de Polo assistant coach for the coming season with the 36-year-old former international supporting Carlos Garcia Cuenca.





Alegre played in three Olympic Games and won the EHL with SV Kampong in 2016 in his final year as a player. Previously, he played for Polo from 2013 to 2015 with his brother David.



"I wanted to see hockey from another point of view and for that there is no better place than the Polo. I know the staff well, the players and the club, " Alegre explained..



"I face this new challenge with enthusiasm. The team has to fight for every title and that motivates me a lot. The last two seasons, the league has just escaped us and so we will work hard to be up there.



"We can not force the team to win everything, but we have to fight for it. The main thing is to work to the fullest to achieve it."



Euro Hockey League media release