by S.Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team will be at full strength for the KL SEA Games.



This is despite them having to “loan out” three players to the indoor hockey squad.





The three are Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan (pic), Hairi Abdul Rahman and Mohd Najmi Jazlan.



That leaves national coach Stephen van Huizen with 20 players in training ahead of the Games next month.



He said that the players resumed training at the Tun Razak Stadium on Thursday.



“Our training programme for the SEA Games (Aug 19-30) and Asia Cup (in Dhaka from Oct 12-22) are already fixed, so we will just continue with it,” he said, adding that none of the players are seriously injured.



“Only Nabil Fiqri Mohamed Nor is still carrying a injury sustained at the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London (in June). But he is now up and about and will be able to train with us. There are a few others with minor injuries, but nothing serious. All can train.”



Five teams – Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia – will compete in the SEA Games field hockey, which will be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Malaysia are odds-on favourites to win both the men and women’s gold medals.



Two more golds are at stake in the indoor game.



The Star of Malaysia