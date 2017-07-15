Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

15-07-2017 12:00
FRA - ESP
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL - AUS
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY - RSA
15-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

13-07-2017 18:00
RSA 3 : 4 GER
13-07-2017 16:00
ESP 0 : 2 AUS
13-07-2017 14:00
JPN 1 : 4 FRA
13-07-2017 12:00
IRL 2 : 1 EGY

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 2 3 6
2 FRA 3 2 4
3 NZL 2 2 4
4 ESP 2 -1 3
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 BEL 2 14 6
2 GER 2 6 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 RSA 2 -4 0
5 EGY 3 -16 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

16-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) - GER (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) - IRL (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) - USA (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 0 : 1 ENG (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 0 : 4 ARG (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 JPN (W) 3 3 7
2 ENG (W) 3 3 6
3 IRL (W) 3 2 5
4 GER (W) 3 0 4
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 3 8 9
2 USA (W) 3 0 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
5 RSA (W) 3 -3 1
Hunter goal sees England defeat Germany

Published on Saturday, 15 July 2017 10:00
View Comments


Laura Unsworth v Germany

A deflected goal from Jo Hunter guided England to victory over Germany in their Hockey World League Semi-Final clash in Johannesburg.



After defeat to Japan on Wednesday, England responded strongly and dominated against their German counterparts to grab a deserved 1-0 win.

England’s second victory of the tournament lifts them to second in pool A ahead of their final group game against Ireland on Sunday.

Reflecting on the match, head coach Danny Kerry said: “This evening we were exceptional at being intelligent, fast and constantly threatening.

“We limited Germany to very few opportunities and created numerous chances ourselves. The girls can be very proud of how they went about their business.”

England started well and were quick to put the German backline under pressure, Laura Unsworth’s crashed ball into the circle was just out of Sophie Bray’s reach in the circle inside two minutes of the start.

Germany responded strongly and were soon creating chances of their own, a last ditch tackle from Anna Toman stopped Camile  Nobis from striking at goal before Maddie Hinch saved well from Charlotte Stapenhorst just before the first break.

The second quarter saw England settle and dominate the next 15 minutes. Alex Danson took a blow to the head after striking into the keeper’s pads but was able to continue, Germany keeping out the resulting penalty corner.

Bray was charged down by Julia Ciupka in the German goal when she broke into the circle and before the half-time break she was again at her best to somehow keep out three consecutive efforts as the sides went in level at the break.

England kept up their tempo and pressure and when Germany received two cards in a minute camped in the German half. However they couldn’t get the break through before Germany were restored to eleven players but soon after did break the deadlock.

From a penalty corner Unsworth slapped towards the right post where Jo Hunter was on hand to deflect high into the net as England’s pressure eventually told.

The match tightened up in the final fifteen minutes and with time running out for Germany they elected for a kicking back, but England’s defence held firm to secure all three points.

Next up for England are Ireland in their final Pool A game on Sunday afternoon at 1pm UK time, live on BT Sport.

England starting XI: Maddie Hinch, Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Webb, Anna Toman, Sarah Haycroft, Susannah Townsend, Emily Defroand, Nicola White, Alex Danson, Sophie Bray

Subs (Used): Zoe Shipperley, Shona McCallin, Jo Hunter, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon

Subs (Unused): Amy Tennant (GK)

England Hockey Board Media release

