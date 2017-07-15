The South African national women’s hockey team suffered a devastating loss against Chile in the FIH Hockey World League.





Chile scored the only goal of the match from a great penalty corner variation. Manuela Urroz scored the goal shortly after the start of the second half.



The home team had various chances to score a few goals, but just could not get the ball in the back of the goal-box. South Africa not nearly got to the levels they needed to play at. Some of the players looked a bit flat.



The loss means that South Africans now need to beat America in the last group game if they want to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.



South Africa is 13th on the world rankings and Chile 20th.



The SA women’s next game is against the USA on Sunday at 16:00. Tomorrow it is the turn of the SA national men’s team again when the locals come up against Egypt at 16:00. This is a crucial encounter between the African sides, as the looser will probably be eliminated from the tournament.



All matches in the Hockey World League Semi-Final are played at the Wits Hockey Astro in Johannesburg. Twenty of the world’s best men and women’s national teams will take part in these Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers from 8 - 23 July.



Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/HWL



SA Hockey Association media release