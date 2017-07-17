Sardara Singh, who has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2012, became known when he became the youngest player to captain the Indian team, leading his side in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2008, He turned 31 on Saturday.





Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh, who is now one of the senior players in the team, turned 31 on Saturday. Sardar is probably the most known hockey player after the likes of Dhyan Chand and Dhanraj Pillay.





The Veteran hockey player, who has recently been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, made his debut for India in the junior team against Poland during the 2003-04 season.



Sardar, who has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2012, became known when he became the youngest player to captain the Indian team, leading his side in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2008, after advancing to the senior side in 2006.



Born in Santnagar, he was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, in 2015. He became the highest-paid player at the first-ever Hockey India League auction, being purchased by Delhi for $78,000. He captained his side Delhi Waveriders to a second-place finish in its inaugural season and was awarded the ‘Player of the Tournament.



The hockey great, however, has also been part of a controversy, that is still continuing. Last year, Sardar was accused in a case of rape and sexual harassment by British-Asian hockey player. Sardar reportedly didn’t play the 2016 Champions Trophy in London where India reached the final.



Sardar has, however, led India’s campaign on numerous occasions and made the country proud. In the absence of PR Sreejesh, India’s goalkeeper, Sardar remained one of the few senior players to guide India in the Hockey World League Semi-Final 2017 where they stood sixth.



