Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

17-07-2017 12:00
AUS - JPN
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP - NZL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER - IRL
17-07-2017 18:00
RSA - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

15-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 3 GER
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY 2 : 1 RSA
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL 1 : 2 AUS
15-07-2017 12:00
FRA 0 : 2 ESP

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 3 4 9
2 ESP 3 1 6
3 NZL 3 1 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 3 7 9
2 BEL 3 13 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 3 -5 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

16-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) - GER (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) - IRL (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) - USA (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 0 : 1 ENG (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 0 : 4 ARG (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 JPN (W) 3 3 7
2 ENG (W) 3 3 6
3 IRL (W) 3 2 5
4 GER (W) 3 0 4
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 3 8 9
2 USA (W) 3 0 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
5 RSA (W) 3 -3 1
Hockey great Sardar Singh turns 31

Published on Sunday, 16 July 2017 10:00
View Comments

Sardara Singh, who has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2012, became known when he became the youngest player to captain the Indian team, leading his side in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2008, He turned 31 on Saturday.


Sardar Singh turned 31 on Saturday.

Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh, who is now one of the senior players in the team, turned 31 on Saturday. Sardar is probably the most known hockey player after the likes of Dhyan Chand and Dhanraj Pillay.



The Veteran hockey player, who has recently been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, made his debut for India in the junior team against Poland during the 2003-04 season.

Sardar, who has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2012, became known when he became the youngest player to captain the Indian team, leading his side in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2008, after advancing to the senior side in 2006.

Born in Santnagar, he was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, in 2015. He became the highest-paid player at the first-ever Hockey India League auction, being purchased by Delhi for $78,000. He captained his side Delhi Waveriders to a second-place finish in its inaugural season and was awarded the ‘Player of the Tournament.

The hockey great, however, has also been part of a controversy, that is still continuing. Last year, Sardar was accused in a case of rape and sexual harassment by British-Asian hockey player. Sardar reportedly didn’t play the 2016 Champions Trophy in London where India reached the final.

Sardar has, however, led India’s campaign on numerous occasions and made the country proud. In the absence of PR Sreejesh, India’s goalkeeper, Sardar remained one of the few senior players to guide India in the Hockey World League Semi-Final 2017 where they stood sixth.

The Times of India

