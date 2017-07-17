Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

17-07-2017 12:00
AUS - JPN
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP - NZL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER - IRL
17-07-2017 18:00
RSA - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

15-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 3 GER
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY 2 : 1 RSA
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL 1 : 2 AUS
15-07-2017 12:00
FRA 0 : 2 ESP

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 3 4 9
2 ESP 3 1 6
3 NZL 3 1 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 3 7 9
2 BEL 3 13 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 3 -5 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

16-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) - GER (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) - IRL (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) - USA (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 0 : 1 ENG (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 0 : 4 ARG (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 JPN (W) 3 3 7
2 ENG (W) 3 3 6
3 IRL (W) 3 2 5
4 GER (W) 3 0 4
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 3 8 9
2 USA (W) 3 0 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
5 RSA (W) 3 -3 1
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Hockey targets more schools

Published on Sunday, 16 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments

Pravin Narain


Teresia Colaitiniyara, middle, of Adi Cakobau School on attack against St Joseph Secondary School during their Hockey match at the St Joseph Secondary School in Suva on Friday, July 14, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Suva Secondary Schools Hockey Association is planning to include more schools in the competition.



Association president Mafai Rudolph Mausio said they were expecting tough competitions from the schools.

"The schools have come prepared since the players are fighting for a place in the team for the national competition," he said.

"We hope for new schools next year.

"We have seven schools which are competing which includes St. Joseph's Secondary School, Adi Cakobau School, Gospel High School, Lelean Memorial School, Sacred Heart College, Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School."

He said they wanted to select the best players.

Meanwhile, in the under-16 grade Adi Cakobau School and St. Joseph Secondary School played to a nil-all draw while ACS U19 team proved too strong for SJSS beating them 2-0.

The Fiji Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.