Pravin Narain





Teresia Colaitiniyara, middle, of Adi Cakobau School on attack against St Joseph Secondary School during their Hockey match at the St Joseph Secondary School in Suva on Friday, July 14, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU



THE Suva Secondary Schools Hockey Association is planning to include more schools in the competition.





Association president Mafai Rudolph Mausio said they were expecting tough competitions from the schools.



"The schools have come prepared since the players are fighting for a place in the team for the national competition," he said.



"We hope for new schools next year.



"We have seven schools which are competing which includes St. Joseph's Secondary School, Adi Cakobau School, Gospel High School, Lelean Memorial School, Sacred Heart College, Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School."



He said they wanted to select the best players.



Meanwhile, in the under-16 grade Adi Cakobau School and St. Joseph Secondary School played to a nil-all draw while ACS U19 team proved too strong for SJSS beating them 2-0.



The Fiji Times