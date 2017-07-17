Five Irish players have had their moves to European clubs confirmed this week with a pair of the women’s team moving to Bloemendaal while a trio of men are going to Crefelder in Germany.





Chloe Watkins and Anna O’Flanagan will move from Hermes-Monkstown to Bloemendaal for the upcoming 2017/18 season where they will be coached by hockey legend Teun de Nooijer.



They join a club that finished 10th in the Dutch Hoofdklasse last season and avoided relegation via the playoffs courtesy of a three-legged win over HGC.



On the men’s side, Michael Robson, Neal Glassey – both from Lisnagarvey – and Matthew Bell (Banbridge) move to Crefelder THC, linking up with the club where Ronan Gormley is a long time player.



Speaking about their arrival, Krefeld coach Matz Mahn said: “Irish international players have already had positive experiences in Krefeld, as Ronan Gormley has been a firm fixture in the defensive block.”



It brings to seven the total of international players confirmed to be moving to clubs on the continent with Lee Cole moving to Royal Oree and Jeremy Duncan going to Herakles in Belgium.



