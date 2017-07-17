Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

17-07-2017 12:00
AUS - JPN
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP - NZL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER - IRL
17-07-2017 18:00
RSA - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

15-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 3 GER
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY 2 : 1 RSA
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL 1 : 2 AUS
15-07-2017 12:00
FRA 0 : 2 ESP

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 3 4 9
2 ESP 3 1 6
3 NZL 3 1 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 3 7 9
2 BEL 3 13 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 3 -5 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

16-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) - GER (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) - IRL (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) - USA (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 0 : 1 ENG (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 0 : 4 ARG (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 JPN (W) 3 3 7
2 ENG (W) 3 3 6
3 IRL (W) 3 2 5
4 GER (W) 3 0 4
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 3 8 9
2 USA (W) 3 0 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
5 RSA (W) 3 -3 1
Five Irish players confirm moves to European clubs

Published on Sunday, 16 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

Five Irish players have had their moves to European clubs confirmed this week with a pair of the women’s team moving to Bloemendaal while a trio of men are going to Crefelder in Germany.



Chloe Watkins and Anna O’Flanagan will move from Hermes-Monkstown to Bloemendaal for the upcoming 2017/18 season where they will be coached by hockey legend Teun de Nooijer.

They join a club that finished 10th in the Dutch Hoofdklasse last season and avoided relegation via the playoffs courtesy of a three-legged win over HGC.

On the men’s side, Michael Robson, Neal Glassey – both from Lisnagarvey – and Matthew Bell (Banbridge) move to Crefelder THC, linking up with the club where Ronan Gormley is a long time player.

Speaking about their arrival, Krefeld coach Matz Mahn said: “Irish international players have already had positive experiences in Krefeld, as Ronan Gormley has been a firm fixture in the defensive block.”

It brings to seven the total of international players confirmed to be moving to clubs on the continent with Lee Cole moving to Royal Oree and Jeremy Duncan going to Herakles in Belgium.

