Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

17-07-2017 12:00
AUS - JPN
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP - NZL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER - IRL
17-07-2017 18:00
RSA - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

15-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 3 GER
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY 2 : 1 RSA
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL 1 : 2 AUS
15-07-2017 12:00
FRA 0 : 2 ESP

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 3 4 9
2 ESP 3 1 6
3 NZL 3 1 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 3 7 9
2 BEL 3 13 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 3 -5 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

16-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) - GER (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) - IRL (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) - USA (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

14-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 0 : 1 ENG (W)
14-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 0 : 4 ARG (W)
14-07-2017 14:00
CHI (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
14-07-2017 12:00
POL (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 JPN (W) 3 3 7
2 ENG (W) 3 3 6
3 IRL (W) 3 2 5
4 GER (W) 3 0 4
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 3 8 9
2 USA (W) 3 0 6
3 IND (W) 3 -2 4
4 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
5 RSA (W) 3 -3 1
Great start of the Central American Championship in Managua

Published on Sunday, 16 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments

Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Nicaragua, the host, started playing the Central American Hockey 5 Championship in Luis Alfonso Velásquez's Park.

Ma. Josefina Chávez Díaz



With an excellent start of the tournament, the 5 Central American teams played thier first international Hockey 5 match.



Honduras and Panama opened the day. The 32 degrees chastised the two teams equally, but Honduras was the first to surprise. They opened the score right from the start. Only a minute later, Panama scored and was the protagonist of the afternoon and made Honduras feel thier experience in Hockey 5 , they won 7-1.

The second shift was for the ladies. Guatemala and Honduras made their debut and the ones directed by Hans Higueros made the difference and won 7-0.

A strong wind and rain hid the 30° sun  and delayed the debut of the Nicaraguan men, who were playing agiant the experienced Guatemala. With a collective game, but without precision, the locals made a round-and-neck match, although the ones of Amaury González made the difference, Guatemala won 9 to 0.

People had already crowded the stands around, Nicaragua and Costa Rica were closing the womens afternoon.

The most trained and experienced ones were the Costa Rica’s Women Team, but Nicaragua came as a surprise. They opened the score (minute 7) and tried to keep the result. Minutes later, Costa Rica tied it the game.

With  a great move of  Maria Saravia, Nicaragua’s best forward, they extended the score for the locals. Final whistle and the stadium was a party. Nicaragua opened the Championship with a win.

With welcome words of, Alejandro Romero, Nicaraguan Hockey Federation Preseident and Laura Macchiotti, PAHF Events and Development Coordinator the opening ceremony began. The players and referees made the athlete's oath and the teams celebrated being part of event. With all of the crowd cheering, and after the opening ceremony, Hockey 5 Championship was on.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

