JOHANNESBURG: Australia confirmed their reputation as comeback kings at the Men's Hockey World League in Johannesburg by snatching a 2-1 victory over great rivals New Zealand Saturday.





Jared Panchia finished off a move on 39 minutes to put the Kiwis ahead in the Pool A matchday 4 clash at the University of the Witwatersrand.



But the never-say-die spirit of an Australian team in transition, with several young stars being blooded, surfaced during the final quarter.



Jeremy Edwards levelled from a 53rd-minute penalty corner, smashing the ball into the goal at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked.



With 38 seconds remaining of a match that captivated the capacity crowd, Josh Pollard struck the winning goal off another penalty corner.



Australia came from two goals behind to edge France 3-2 in their opening match before scoring twice in the closing minutes to beat Spain 2-0 two days ago.



"We are getting used to coming from behind to win matches and this emphasises the wonderful fighting spirt within the squad," said Australia coach Colin Batch.



"There is still a lot of work to do, however, as we should be scoring more goals given the number of circle penetrations that we make.



"It was a very tough match for us with New Zealand playing really well, especially in defence after they took the lead."



Australia captain Mark Knowles hailed the youngsters as Australia took a three-pont lead in the pool with a match against bottom team Japan to come Monday.



"The younger players are wonderful to be with. They carry no 'baggage' and just want to play hockey.



"That is what it is all about -- playing the game and grinding out victories, like this one against New Zealand."



Spain got back on the winning trail, with a goal one minute from time by Enrique Gonzalez sealing a 2-0 victory over European neighbours France.



Pau Quemada had put the Spaniards ahead at the end of the third quarter from a penalty corner.



Australia have nine points, Spain six and New Zealand and France four, and all have secured quarter-finals places, leaving pointless Japan to contest ninth place next week.



A brilliant one-handed save from goalkeeper Tobias Walter ensured Germany a 3-2 victory over Belgium in a top-of-the-table Pool B showdown.



Belgium won silver and Germany bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the showdown lived up to expectations with both sides leading before Dieter-Enrique Linnekogel fired a late winner.



Marco Miltkau gave the Germans a half-time lead that was overturned during the third quarter as Belgians Arthur van Doren and Simon Gougnard scored.



Lukas Windfeder converted a penalty corner to leave the teams level entering the final quarter and Linnekogel gave his team maximum points with a 54th-minute goal.



An unhappy weekend for South Africa continued with a 2-1 defeat by Egypt, leaving the host nation staring at elimination from the tournament.



A Houssam Ghobran brace earned Egypt victory and left South Africa needing to beat Belgium Monday to scrape into the quarter-finals on goal difference.



Germany have nine points, Belgium and Ireland six, Egypt three and South Africa none.



The South African women's side are in a similarly difficult position and must beat the higher-ranked United States Sunday to survive.



The Times of India