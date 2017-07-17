Next up, Japan



Holly MacNeil







The Kookaburras won their third pool game at the World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg tonight, coming back from being one down to defeat the New Zealand Black Sticks 2 – 1 in their third win of the tournament.





New Zealand were up for the first chance at goal just minutes into the game, however their efforts went unrewarded as Australian goalkeeper Tyler Lovell easily saved the ball.



Australia had the next opportunity for a penalty corner with the shot on goal from Aaron Kleinschmidt flying into the net, however the goal was reversed on review by the video umpire leaving the score at nil – all.



The second quarter saw some fast paced and skilful hockey with both teams having opportunity at goal but the score remaining deadlocked at nil all going into the half way break.



New Zealand were the first to break the drought coming back from the half time break to have Jared Panchia score a field goal in the 39th minute of play, giving the Black Sticks a one goal advantage.



With seven minutes of play remaining it was Australia’s turn at goal; Jeremy Edwards scoring a penalty corner to take the game to deadlock once again.



In the final minute of play the Kookaburras were at it again. A penalty corner goal from Jeremy Hayward giving them the lead for the first time in the game and ultimately a 2 – 1 win over the New Zealand Black Sticks.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “We fell behind in the third quarter and came back to score two goals in the last quarter; we weren’t at our best tonight. New Zealand started very confidently which made it a tight, tough game.



“This is the third game in a row that we’ve had to fight for everything, and so it’s pleasing that we were able to come back and score towards the end. We still want to build towards a good performance for the semi-finals, and we want to develop our own game, so we need to improve for the game against Japan and for the semi-finals.”



The Kookaburras next play Japan on Monday 17 July at 6pm AWST / 8pm AEST. Tune into the game Live on Fox Sports Australia.



Kookaburras Match Schedule

Monday, 17 July: AUS v JPN 6pm AWST / 8pm AEST

Wednesday, 19 July: Quarter Finals TBC



KOOKABURRAS 2 (0)

Jeremy Edwards 53 (PC)

Jeremy Hayward 60 (PC)



BLACK STICKS 1 (0)

Jared Panchia 39 (FG)



Kookaburras squad v New Zealand

Athlete (Hometown/State)

Kiran Arunasalam (Doncaster East, VIC) 7/1

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW) 36/13

Matt Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW) 74/10

Mark Knowles (Rockhampton, QLD) 298/26

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA) 87/0

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA) 114/50

Matt Swann (Mackay, QLD) 154/6

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD) 126/49

Tristan White (Wollongong, NSW) 88/6

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *plays for QLD 38/9

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA) 109/15



Used Substitutes

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD) 99/16

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT) 130/0

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS) 20/2

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT) 81/27

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC) 21/6

Josh Pollard (Melbourne, VIC) 21/2

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *plays for WA 14/2



Hockey Australia media release