

Photo: Planet Hockey



The Central Women and Canterbury Men have won this year’s Vantage National Under 18 Tournament titles at the Whangarei ITM Hockey Centre.





In an intriguing finals day, Central and Canterbury contested both the Men’s and Women’s gold medal matches with each region coming away with a trophy.



In the Women’s final, Central mustered a 4-1 win over Canterbury thanks to a Megan Phillips double as well as goals from Anna Crowley and Kaitlin Cotter.



Canterbury’s lone goal came from Emily Wium in the second quarter, which saw the score level 1-1 at halftime. Central then scored three unanswered goals in the third quarter to put the result beyond doubt.



Meanwhile, Canterbury won the Men’s final in an emphatic 6-0 victory against Central with Tim Schulpen and Henry Phelps both scoring braces along with goals from William Mace-Cochrane and Moss Jackson.



Canterbury were dominant throughout, delivering three goals in the first half and pouring on three more in the final five minutes of the match.



Emma Rainey (Central) won the Women’s Most Valuable Player award while Harrison Lawson (Central) scooped honours for the Men.



In the bronze medal matches, North Harbour won the Men’s match 4-2 over Capital as well as the Women’s game 3-1 against Auckland.



In the National Under 18 Association Tournament, Canterbury won the gold medal in both the Men’s and Women’s finals.



CLICK HERE for full results and standings from the Vantage National Under 18 Tournament



Hockey New Zealand Media release