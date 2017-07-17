by Muhammad Ali







Pakistan hockey remained up in the clouds for more than three decades. Today it is at its lowest rung. It is lamentable that a team who won Olympic gold thrice, World Cup four times, Asia Cup thrice, Asian Games gold record eight times, Asian Champions Trophy gold twice, FIH Champions Trophy gold thrice and remained unbeatable at regional level for many years are now considered minnows and one of the lowly ranked outfits. Pakistan’s nightmarish run at the recently concluded World Hockey League (WHL) in London has been enough to convince even diehard fans that it is the end of the road for the game in the country. Pakistan have slipped to the point where a lightweight team such as Canada can give them a royal thrashing (6-0). The greenshirts, whose victories in the WHL came against lowly-ranked Scotland and China, were completely outplayed by major teams including Holland, India - twice - and Argentina as they finished a poor seventh at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It is ironic, though, that despite this horrendous show, Pakistan have managed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, thanks to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) which has raised the number of participating teams from 12 to 16 for the mega event. And yet, had it not been for the drawn match between Canada and Scotland, Pakistan would have returned empty-handed.





While the national game has been experiencing a sharp decline for a number of years now, the almost complete absence of skill, stamina and the will to win has been astonishing at the World Hockey League. Not a single facet of Pakistan’s game in the tournament is worth mentioning. The midfield and the forward line appeared completely disjointed, failing to put any pressure on the opposition, while both strikers and defenders were listless as the side lost games by huge margins, highlighting the embarrassing state of bankruptcy. The performance, no doubt, has brought shame, disgrace and anguish.



These are times when one fails to figure out what is keeping Pakistan hockey alive. In other countries, the people running the hockey affairs contribute by taking professional decisions and by executing them with competence rather than on the basis of personal preference and bias. But, frankly, we are not such a nation. The statements given by the top Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials, in the national media, aim at to make people believe that the national outfit is doing well, and that there is light at the end of the tunnel. The fact is that the way things are being conducted, the days ahead are anything but that. Self-projection is definitely being given a different meaning here. After qualifying for the World Cup 2018, the PHF top brass again jumped on the high horse, as the country had won the Olympic gold or World Cup. But sharp criticism in the national media brought them down with such a huge thud that it has a ring of Humpty Dumpty about it!



In Pakistan hockey, whenever the greenshirts lose a tournament, an unwarranted overhaul takes place and merit runs poor second to personal whims. The fact is ignored that the change of managers, coaches and selectors in no way promises success, planning does. But we are not a nation of sage souls. Rather we indulge in thoughtless decisions. If changing team managements after every defeat or bad performance had been the best remedy, Pakistan would have been champions. Unfortunately, the technical understanding of issues is always ignored, and it triggers a rot. Since the present management took over, the PHF is making changes which seem rather absurd even to a layman. Such as recalling and induction of former hockey stars in the team, sacking managers and coaches one after the other etc. There is no continuity, and the right kind of decision-making. Thus, making hockey a laughing stock.



Pakistan’s brilliant track record in international hockey since independence has owed much to the dynamic administrative skills of individuals like AIS Dara, Air Marshal Noor Khan, and Air Vice Marshal Farooq Umar. If one analyses carefully the periods of poor performance in Pakistan hockey they are invariably linked with poor management. At present there is much chaos and lack of vision in the PHF, and the chances the national team will sparkle in forthcoming events seem remote. Presently our national sport has been bedeviled with poor performance, rifts, petty politics, polarity, and has consequently been overshadowed by cricket. There are serious problems with the national sport of the country. Today Pakistan hockey is at crossroads.



The present top PHF management has no leadership qualities, vision, charisma, and the killer instinct that are hallmarks of good administrators. The way they are running the hockey show is anybody’s guess. In the national sphere and the sporting arena the root of our dilemma is the notorious system of patronage and imposed cronies, to the exclusion of merit and professionalism. Under the powerful patron’s benevolent gaze, the pick and choose appointees can survive scandals and failures that would crush an ordinary mortal.



Due to country’s obsession with cricket these days, Pakistan hockey has been relegated to the background due to the Pakistan government’s indifferent attitude towards the national sport. On the other hand, our neighbour India in recent years has taken a giant leap in promoting its sports, injecting millions of dollars into cricket, hockey, badminton, tennis, football and kabaddi. They have started staging international leagues attracting world-class players. All this is helping India tremendously to elevate itself in the international sports arena. Unfortunately, the situation in Pakistan is exactly the opposite as the federal government lacks the required level of interest to involve the nation in sporting activities. Instead the Pakistan government is more interested in squandering billions of rupees on worthless projects.



We should focus on how to resurrect the national game which over the years has experienced unprecedented decline. It is dying slowly. We have to come over from past glory days dreams. Yes, we ruled the world, but that is history now. Pakistan hockey structure lacks in terms of skills and competitiveness. The very base of the game has shrunk beyond belief. Pakistan hockey’s slump is not quite as dramatic or sudden as it now seems to be. It’s been a slow and painful decline that began after 1994. A strong and balanced team can only be build keeping in view the modern approach to competitive international hockey, and the exacting scientific preparations that the international teams now favour. To remain consistent and show superior performance, Pakistan hockey needs improvement all over at every tier of the game at the domestic level to show an upward graph.



The lack of resources is affecting Pakistan hockey’s international performance. No operation can be run without adequate fuel. The need of the hour is to bring Pakistan hockey into line with the rest, best and the latest aspects of modern hockey as the game has changed a lot in recent years. Even the best of players cannot win without strategic strength as all team games need to have excellent pre-emptive and offensive strategies worked out scientifically.



The PHF has become politicized and nepotistic, just like its cricket counterpart. It is about time the PHF officials accept responsibility for ruining Pakistan hockey, and vacate their offices. In one word, what Pakistan hockey needs at the moment is change. It is crucial for the future of the game in the country that Pakistan must put in an improved performance in the forthcoming tournaments to herald its return as a major force in the hockey world. And that only can happen when the PHF is being run by people who know the game, are sincere and honest, believe in merit and can inculcate motivation, confidence and self-belief among the players. Otherwise, we should brace ourselves for further disasters. It is very unfortunate that national sport of the country has gone to the dogs.



The Daily Times