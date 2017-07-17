KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia and Thailand are seen as Malaysia’s biggest threats to the two indoor hockey golds at next month’s Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.





Malaysia coach Mohamed Amin Rahim said he picked Indonesia and Thailand as favourites for the men and women’s titles based on their preparations and knowledge of the game.



Indoor hockey is being held for the first time in the Games history.



“Indonesia have been preparing for over a year for the Games. They have also engaged the Malaysian Armed Forces team, the national indoor champions, as their sparring partners.



“Thailand are also serious about winning the gold. They have hired an Iranian coach. The Iranians are the Asian champions for the last six editions,” said Amin, a former national field hockey defender.



Still, Amin believes Malaysia have a fighting chance to win both the golds.



“We are ready for the challenge despite being new to the sport. Some of them only took up indoor hockey three months ago. But I believe we’ve two good sides,” said Amin.



“Our players have the skills and they’ve made tremendous im­­prove­­ments.



“The fight for a place in the team is very competitive. The players are up to the task of winning the two golds,” said Amin.



Amin is now putting the players through their paces at the Real Sports Arena Futsal in Klang. The tournament venue at Mytec, Jalan Duta, is not ready yet.



“We’re waiting for the turf to be laid. After that we will shift our training base to the Games venue,” said Amin.



The Star of Malaysia