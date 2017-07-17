Ma. Josefina Chávez Diaz







The second day of Hockey 5 Championship in Luis Alfonso Velazquez’s Park Championship ended with Guatemala and Panama as top leads both men and women.





Costa Rica playing their first match of the tournament against Honduras who had lost 7 to 1 yesterday against Panama.



Despite they work on the mistakes done during the first match, and changed their attitude, they could not break the offensive game of Costa Rica and lost 2 to 1.



Costa Rica’s Captain Gabriel Orozco said “Everybody likes winning. We are pleased with our way of playing but we will improve to be ready when we play against our classic rival, Guatemala”



Honduras’s Goalkeeper Fernando Vega said "We played a lot better than yesterday, but we needed something extra to stay with the 3 points,"



Then it was the women's turn. Panama made their debut in Managua and did so with a win against Honduras. He won 3-0.



Nicaragua and Panama played an amazing game in Velazquez’s Park. The local team started the game with confidence and scored right at the beginning of the game.



From then until the end, both teams went for more. Great action by the goalkeeper Martín Carballo, saved many opportunities, while Panama looked for the tie. In the end, those led by Guillermo Stakeman took advantage of all the opportunities and over the end, only 2 ' of the final whistle turned over the game. Panama won 2 to 1.



The game between Guatemala and Nicaragua, the experience of those led by Hans Higueros was more successful. They won 3-1 at home.



Another good moment was between Costa Rica and Guatemala, in the fifth game of the day. Both teams were waiting for this match and they took advantage of it. With fair play, and a great match, Guatemala won 5 to 0.



The girls from Panama added their second win of the day after beating Costa Rica 4-1.



The closing games during the afternoon brought victories for Nicaragua’s Men & Women’s Team. They secured their first win after beating Honduras 3-0.



For their part the women team, an added their second win after beating Honduras 1 to 0.



Guatemala and Panama in both Men & Women are leaders. They have 6 points in two games.



Tomorrow will begin at 9.00 with the men’s game between Panama and Costa Rica.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release