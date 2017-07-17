Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

17-07-2017 12:00
AUS - JPN
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP - NZL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER - IRL
17-07-2017 18:00
RSA - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

15-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 3 GER
15-07-2017 16:00
EGY 2 : 1 RSA
15-07-2017 14:00
NZL 1 : 2 AUS
15-07-2017 12:00
FRA 0 : 2 ESP

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 3 4 9
2 ESP 3 1 6
3 NZL 3 1 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 3 -6 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 3 7 9
2 BEL 3 13 6
3 IRL 3 0 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 3 -5 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) - JPN (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)
16-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) 0 : 3 GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
Danson strike guides England past Ireland

Published on Monday, 17 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments


England v Ireland

Alex Danson’s 102nd international goal guided England to a 3-2 victory over Ireland and secured a top place finish in Pool A at the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



England had raced into a 2-0 half-time lead through Sarah Haycroft and Shona McCallin before Ireland produced a stunning comeback to level after the break.

But Danson’s strike in the 43rd minute restored the lead for her side who saw off late Irish pressure to seal the win and their place at the top of their pool.

The opening exchanges were evenly contested before Ireland created the first chance of the match, but Maddie Hinch was quickly off her line save Anna O’Flanagan.

England responded and went on to look the better side in the opening quarter, forcing a number of dangerous circle penetrations. Shortly before the break England made this pressure count, Sarah Haycroft broke down the right and crossed onto an Irish foot which deflected into the goal.

The second quarter saw England twice go down to ten players which meant they spent the majority of the next fifteen minutes in their own half. However just before the half-time break good work from Lily Owsley won a penalty corner, McCallin popped up at the left hand post to deflect home Giselle Ansley’s dragflick.

After the interval Ireland levelled inside two minutes of the restart to stun England. Firstly Daly’s reverse shot deflected in off Ansley’s stick before Kathryn Mullan’s bobbled shot through a crowded circle snuck past Hinch.

Ireland continued to press but England’s defence held firm and on the stroke of the final break they were back in the lead. From a penalty corner Ansley’s effort was saved but Danson reacted quickest to hammer home the rebound.

In the final fifteen minutes the Irish battled hard to level once again and only some fine defending and standout tackles from Anna Toman and Hollie Webb. Ireland elected for a kicking back in a late attempt to equalise but England held firm.

England will contest their quarter final on Tuesday which will be shown live on BT Sport.

England XI: Maddie Hinch (GK), Giselle Ansley, Laura Unsworth, Hollie Webb, Anna Toman, Emily Defroand, Sarah Haycroft, Susannah Townsend, Nicola White, Alex Danson, Sophie Bray

Subs (Used): Grace Balsdon, Zoe Shipperley, Hannah Martin , Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley

Subs (Unused): Amy Tennant (GK)

England Hockey Board Media release

